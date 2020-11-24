This week’s decision to begin the transition process in advance of President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration was the right one for the country.
President Donald Trump’s reluctance to accept the results for the past couple weeks was predictable. During the campaign, and in 2016, he was asked whether he would commit to accepting the outcome of the election. In each instance his response was a variation on “We’ll see,” with the unspoken understanding that he would accept it only if he won.
In the weeks since the election, Trump has repeatedly alleged the vote was tainted by fraud on a massive scale. While accompanied at times by disturbing anecdotes, those claims have not presented proof the courts have accepted. And the courts, of course, are the arbiters of any such dispute.
Fraud on the scale necessary to change the outcome of the election is extraordinarily rare. The only recent case that comes to mind was in North Carolina in 2018, when the state’s bipartisan elections board ruled unanimously that the election in the ninth congressional district was so tainted by a consultant’s misdeeds that it needed to be re-run.
The structures our nation has in place to prevent such fraud are strong. Elections officials at all levels and from all parties take their jobs seriously. It’s not uncommon to hear them speak of the “sanctity” of elections. Borrowing religious phrasing for the secular act of voting clearly indicates the gravity they assign to the process.
What we have far fewer protections against is the partisanship and bickering our elected leaders so often engage in. In the wake of this year’s elections that has been an issue for both parties. Reckless accusations and hand-wringing were one of the few behaviors that were genuinely bipartisan.
Rather than rely on the courts, one of the few remaining levels of government that enjoys something like broad approval and trust, there was a rush to accuse. We were particularly disappointed in former President Barack Obama’s decision to set aside the traditional silence kept by presidents about their successors and wade into partisan battle.
Obama’s own predecessor, George W. Bush, made his own point in a far more dignified manner, releasing a statement on Nov. 8 in which he said he had congratulated Joe Biden and specifically referred to him as the president-elect.
There’s no question that the occupants of the Oval Office have at least one trait in common. Think how big one’s ego must be in order to declare that you, out of more than 350 million Americans, are the single best person to lead the executive branch.
Most who have occupied the position have done so out of a genuine desire to serve the country. While presidents have certainly not been above the baser motivations of score-settling, those instincts have most often been subsumed to the nation’s needs while in office. Over the course of those terms, that seems to have become habit for most, with former presidents stepping back into roles as elder statesmen rather than partisan warriors. Frankly, that’s the way it should be. Former presidents have a gravity inaccessible to most who serve our country, and that comes with considerable responsibility.
There has, over the past few decades, been considerable debate about the very concept of American exceptionalism. After all, we share many of the same flaws as other nations, particularly those who are Western democracies. We have our share of hubris, of overconfidence and chauvinism. Are we really as different as we like to think we are?
Yes, but perhaps not in the way we often understand the term. What is happening today is truly exceptional. The United States has, generation after generation, seen the peaceful transfer of power from one president to the next. The idea that power once held must be power forever guarded died with the example the United States set in its earliest days.
The idea of a government that embraces change, both in terms of who leads it and in the ability to change its foundational document, was truly revolutionary. It, more than anything else, is genuinely exceptional.
The question in each election is whether we will retain that tradition. And, as our nation stands at this crossroads, it appears we have.