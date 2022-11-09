The passage of both the City of Eau Claire’s public safety referendum and the Eau Claire school district’s referendum wasn’t what a lot of people expected on Tuesday. Even those who were most optimistic about the initiatives generally thought the results could be close.
They weren’t. Both passed overwhelmingly.
The city’s proposal garnered 63% of the vote. Officials did a good job of spelling out a clear plan for the money, which will fund 15 public safety personnel. That includes six firefighter/paramedics, six police officers, two community service officers (a civilian position) and one civilian law enforcement associate.
City Manager Stephanie Hirsch praised the outcome in a statement Wednesday, saying such outcomes are “not a decision made lightly” by voters.
Council President Terry Weld thanked voters in the same statement.
"On behalf of the City Council, we are sincerely appreciative of the community's support of this referendum and their recognition of the challenges our public safety employees face. We are a safer, stronger and healthier community because of the work that they do and the dedication they bring forward serving our great city," he said.
A similar percentage of voters backed the Eau Claire Area School District’s proposal for a $98.6 million referendum. A statement on election night by the district said the community “has shown that it values our school system and supports the vital investment in our facilities for use by not only students and staff but also a wide range of community groups.”
The district’s plans for what the money will go toward were not as tightly defined as the city’s. The biggest piece will go toward South Middle School for updates and remodeling. North High School will see synthetic turf installed on the football field, and both it and Memorial will undergo some renovations. Other updates are planned for several elementary schools.
The lesson for prognosticators is obvious. While it’s easy to hear the people who are most vociferous about a vote, the majority of the volume doesn’t always reflect the majority of the people.
But there’s a need with these results that shouldn’t be overlooked, and both the city and school district need to pay attention to it. Voters entrusted those bodies with a windfall, one that was described as going toward projects that were at least broadly outlined. Both must now scrupulously observe those purposes for this money.
That’s going to be easier for the city than for the school district, we suspect. Counting the number of pre-referendum positions in the categories the city outlined and comparing that figure to those employed within a reasonable amount of time should be fairly straightforward. We don’t expect the figures to be static — people do begin and leave jobs on a regular basis after all — but the trend should be clear within the next several months.
The school district’s planned uses for the money are a little fuzzier, and that makes demonstrating accountability a bit tougher. The district needs to be able to say what upgrades have been made at the schools and why they make a difference. The scale of the money earmarked for the school which are the biggest beneficiaries suggest more than just a fresh coat of paint.
When these items come before the school board in the form of various contracts and proposals, it would behoove members to specifically point out that the work in question is being funded by the referendum. Similarly, it would be a smart move to ensure the district’s ability to outline where the spending for the overall referendum stands in simple terms that are understandable to anyone who asks in the coming years.
With the vote concluded, the issue now is trust. This is an opportunity for both the city and the school district to demonstrate their abilities to be good stewards of the public’s money. When you’re in the public eye it’s not enough to just be trustworthy. You must be seen to be trustworthy.
We know we’ll be watching, and it wouldn’t be surprising in the least if a fair number of residents are doing the same. Both the schools and the city received the mandate they sought. Now they have to show they deserved it.