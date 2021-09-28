Banned Books Week is being marked this week. The event, which started in 1982, touts itself as an “annual event celebrating the freedom to read.”
Regrettably, it’s every bit as relevant today as it was almost 40 years ago, perhaps more so in some ways.
Open access to information has been a cornerstone of our nation, enshrined in the First Amendment. The right to free speech, which is what an author’s work falls under, is not absolute. But government bodies must clear extraordinary hurdles to restrict it.
Let’s pause there for a moment. While people frequently point to the First Amendment when they’re told they can’t post, publish or say certain things in specific locations or formats, that’s not generally a true First Amendment question. The amendment prohibits government interference in speech. Generally speaking, private organizations can limit speech on platforms they control without running afoul of the First Amendment’s protections.
In short, it’s not uncommon for people screaming about the First Amendment to have no clue what it actually says.
The American Library Association (whose members are often taxpayer funded, thus governmental bodies) maintains a list of the 10 most challenged books each year. The 2021 list is a throwback in some respects. Fewer books on the list focus on sexuality. More are familiar titles to generations of students. “To Kill a Mockingbird” makes an appearance for the first time since 2017 at No. 7, just ahead of “Of Mice and Men.” The Harry Potter series, the list’s most-challenged work back in 2001, fell off the past year’s list.
Past lists have included subjects as inane as the “Captain Underpants” series and as weighty as the discussion of suicide in “Thirteen Reasons Why.” The Bible made the list in 2015, one spot ahead of Alison Bechdel’s autobiographical comic “Fun Home.”
What all those books have in common is that they made people uncomfortable. They raised questions. They challenged readers. While the relative quality of the writing can be disputed (few will defend the literary merits of “Fifty Shades of Grey,” which ranked No. 2 in 2015) each book raised issues enough people found disturbing to formally challenge their inclusion in library collections.
Newspapers don’t generally favor censorship, for obvious reasons. It shouldn’t be a surprise we don’t, either. To us, libraries exist to offer people the opportunity to explore thoughts and ideas from a wide range of sources. And, as a rule, you’re not required to read something from them. If a book isn’t interesting or offends your sensibilities, move on. There’s most likely something else that’s a better fit.
Nor, incidentally, is it problematic for parents to limit what their children check out from a library. We’d agree that the themes in some works are beyond a child’s ability to process and evaluate appropriately. And it’s a parent’s decision when their child is allowed to pick up a title or author.
What becomes problematic is when people say, in effect, “Because I can’t/won’t read that, you shouldn’t be allowed to, either.” That’s attempting to impose your worldview on others, and is a fundamentally different argument than saying people shouldn’t read something because it’s poor quality or lacking in value.
The distinction is not hard to understand. A vegetarian can fairly point to their belief that a plant-based diet is healthier or avoids risks associated with one that includes meat. The same goes when they make a values-based argument for their dietary habits. They cross a line when that stance becomes “I don’t think meat is ethical, so you can’t have a cheeseburger.”
We encourage people to read, and read widely. That includes books, periodicals and, yes, newspapers. Read what you enjoy. Read what challenges you. Embrace the opportunities to learn and grow in ways that make sense to you and match your sensibilities.
Just remember that people aren’t clones. Not everyone shares the same interests. Not everyone agrees on what boundaries are reasonable. Attempting to prohibit others from reading their choices based on your views is misguided.
We don’t all have to agree. We do have to get along.