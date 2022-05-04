Wisconsin’s next legislative session doesn’t have many guarantees, but there is one thing that is becoming very clear: there are going to be a lot of new faces.
A quarter of the state’s 118 lawmakers are up for reelection. Most are indeed running. But 23 members of the Assembly — 13 Republicans and 10 Democrats — are opting out. That’s almost a quarter of the full body.
The Wisconsin Senate is seeing a similar percentage decide against seeking reelection. Four Republicans and three Democrats, 21 percent of the chamber, are leaving.
This has happened before, but it’s rare. In 2014 a total of 30 members left their seats. That’s the same total as this year currently has. But it’s near the top. The Legislative Reference Bureau’s records date back to 1940, and only two years since then top 2022’s tally. Thirty-one legislators moved on in 1954. The record of 32 dates to 1942, the year after Pearl Harbor.
The fact this year is above average for legislative turnover isn’t a surprise. Years involving redistricting often see higher numbers of legislators retire or seek other offices. The volume, though, is considerably higher than normal.
Turnover in Madison isn’t a bad thing in and of itself. This nation was never meant to have a semi-permanent cadre of professional politicians. While those who founded this nation had their flaws, they also had the great merit of knowing when to step aside. The vast majority served their time and went back to private life, and there’s no reason to infer that’s anything but how they believed it should be.
That model still largely holds true for local government across our country. And turnover at the state level is also fairly consistent. There are surges and ebbs in the numbers but, generally speaking, you’ll see a fair number of new faces in a state’s legislature over the course of a decade or so.
The federal government? Well, that’s usually a different story. The number of states that design truly competitive districts for their federal representatives is vanishingly small. Most give in to the temptation to create unassailable districts that guarantee one party or another holds the district. And, once that’s done, many of those elected to Congress give in to the temptation to seek reelection for decades.
Turnover in government is a double-edged sword. There are unquestionable gains. Few people genuinely like career politicians. And the introduction of new members often means a concurrent introduction of new ideas and energy. Sometimes breaking a deadlock requires thinking about the issues in new ways, and new members are often better suited to doing that than people who have held their seats for a generation.
The flip side is that there is an undeniable level of expertise that builds as members hold office year after year. They understand how procedures work and how to use them effectively. They’re able to build relationships with others in government. They even, on occasion, do so with those on the other side of the aisle. The familiarity can pay dividends both for the legislator and for the people that individual represents.
Our preference would be for voluntary turnover in government, a pattern in which legislators serve a few terms then return to private life. The mechanisms that would guarantee turnover, things like laws setting term limits, generally have one key element working against them. Passing such legislation requires the legislators to vote against their own self-interest. Such an event isn’t impossible, but we’re not holding our breath for it to happen.
But another mechanism that can offer a good chance at turnover is far from impossible, and we’ve written about it before. Take the redistricting process out of the politicians’ hands and place it in those of a nonpartisan body.
There are good models to work from. Iowa may not be able to do a presidential nominating process very well, but its redistricting results in routinely competitive contests. And a handful of other states have similarly effective measures in place.
Wisconsin’s Legislature will look very different during its next regular session. It’s a shame the state’s redistricting process probably won’t.