Russia’s increasingly desperate approach to its faltering invasion of Ukraine has taken plenty of disturbing turns, but Sunday’s claim Ukraine was preparing “possible … provocations involving a ‘dirty bomb’” were particularly striking.
Western governments have rejected the claim, which was made by Russia’s defense chief. It’s not the first time such a claim has been made, but this comes amid what seems to be a Russian retreat from Kherson and indiscriminate use of drones to attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. The only thing most appear to agree on is that tensions are up, even compared to the high levels that followed Russia’s February invasion.
The loss of Kherson, the only regional capital city Russia has managed to seize in its eight-month-old war, would be significant. The city fell early in the conflict, and it’s strategically important. Retaking Kherson could give the Ukraine the ability to shut off some critical supplies to Crimea, which Russia seized in 2014.
Use of radioactive materials in war is never something to take lightly. Even devices that are short of a nuclear bomb’s destructive power can cause serious problems, especially if used against civilian populations that lack effective protection against radiation.
There’s another factor in the current situation that bears watching, though. We are seeing an increasing shift in the Ukraine war away from the sort of conventional warfare that marked the early months to one reliant on weapons that simply didn’t exist even a couple decades ago.
Russia’s use of drones in an offensive capacity is far from the first such action of the war. Footage from the early weeks aired on Western television included drone footage of strikes aided by cheap, consumer-level aircraft. Andriy Pokrasa, a 15-year-old, lived with his family in a village near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. He and his father won praise in February for using Andriy’s drone to spot advancing Russian tanks.
The pair supplied the drone’s photos to Ukrainian military officials, which then attacked. It’s difficult to verify the effectiveness of the strikes, but the Ukrainian government formally thanked the family for their work earlier this summer. That suggests a level of effectiveness.
Drone warfare isn’t going away and it won’t be limited to air attacks. In recent months Iran has seized multiple U.S. seaborne drones in international waters. And, while there was a Russian ship in the vicinity of a natural gas pipeline to Europe when the pipe mysteriously developed multiple, large breaches, such an attack could also be conducted using unmanned vessels.
In fact, Norway is concerned about that basic situation. With Russian gas largely off the European market, Norway is cashing in. In recent weeks workers have noticed drones flying around the oil and gas platforms.
Norway hasn’t quite accused Russia of being behind the drones. But the fact it has sent warships and fighters to the scene, stationed armed national guard forces near onshore refineries, and sent coast guard vessels to platforms says a great deal on its own.
Future conflicts are likely to continue these patterns. Drones cost far less than conventional aircraft, and they don’t risk the lives of highly-trained pilots. They’re easier to manufacture in large numbers and, critically, they’re largely deniable. It’s harder to prove who was operating a drone and from where than it is when you have a full-sized aircraft with multiple, large pieces with identifying marks on it.
The deniability and intimidation allowed by drones of unknown origin is a hallmark of what experts call hybrid warfare — conflicts in which there are aggressive actions but not enough to call it a war. While hacking infrastructure and information systems is the classic example of such warfare, drones have a clear role as well. And Ståle Ulriksen, who works for the Royal Norwegian Naval Academy as a researcher, says Russia is prosecuting such a conflict against European nations.
These are all factors to be aware of as we watch events unfold in Ukraine. And the U.S. government would be well advised to remember we’re not the only ones taking notes. Both Iran and China are most definitely taking their own lessons away from events.
There’s an axiom that nations often prepare to fight the last war, relying on what worked then. We can ill afford that. War, as the current conflict in Ukraine shows, has changed. American armed forces need to be prepared to adapt.