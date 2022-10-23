Russia’s increasingly desperate approach to its faltering invasion of Ukraine has taken plenty of disturbing turns, but Sunday’s claim Ukraine was preparing “possible … provocations involving a ‘dirty bomb’” were particularly striking.

Western governments have rejected the claim, which was made by Russia’s defense chief. It’s not the first time such a claim has been made, but this comes amid what seems to be a Russian retreat from Kherson and indiscriminate use of drones to attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. The only thing most appear to agree on is that tensions are up, even compared to the high levels that followed Russia’s February invasion.