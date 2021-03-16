While we still have to be on guard against a late-season snowstorm, spring is clearly on the way. Last week included one of the region’s favorite signs of spring: Bob Uecker talking about baseball. His comments included a mention of his time in Eau Claire as a minor leaguer.
Uecker played professionally, but it’s fair to say he wasn’t a star on the field. He hit .250 for his first two seasons, and it went downhill from there. After two seasons in Milwaukee he was traded to St. Louis. St. Louis shipped him to Philadelphia in another trade a couple years later. Uecker ended his career with Atlanta, after the Phillies traded him.
That last season included Uecker as the catcher in perhaps baseball’s most mismatched battery of all time. Phil Niekro’s best pitch was the knuckleball. Even good catchers find that a hard pitch to stop reliably. Uecker was charged with 27 passed balls, a major league record.
Uecker’s hall of fame sense of humor made him a natural fit behind the microphone, though. He’s honored by both the Brewers and the Braves at their stadiums, and there’s a statue outside what is now called American Family Field. It’s joined by a statue of Hank Aaron, who also spent time in Eau Claire as a minor league player. And Uecker’s honors include a spot in the National Radio Hall of Fame.
You don’t find many broadcasters like Uecker anymore. Few can match his tenure with a single team or his knack for telling stories fans want to hear when the game slows down. You get a glimpse of some of the past greats in his work, of Harry Caray, Jack Buck and Vin Scully. They, like Uecker, were storytellers as much as announcers. And, because it’s so rare, you can immediately recognize it as something special.
Uecker had some warm words last week about his playing days for the Bears. So, it’s worth noting, did Aaron when he talked about his time in town. There’s something special about the relationship Eau Claire has with baseball. The history isn’t well known outside the area, but it runs deep here.
After a Wisconsin winter, there isn’t much better than a chance to get out to the field and see games being played again. That’s going to have to wait a little bit this year. While everything points to fans being allowed back in local games this summer, when remains a question.
Things may be different this year in other ways. One Northwoods League team, the Thunder Bay Border Cats, has already announced it won’t play this year due to issues with going back and forth to Canada during the pandemic.
But baseball, and the Chippewa Valley, have both been through tough times before. Both have rebounded, and there’s every reason to expect the same this time. The sport lost an entire postseason a bit more than 25 years ago. The strike of 1994-95 lasted more than seven months, wiping out 948 games.
There hasn’t been a work stoppage in the game since, though some are watching the upcoming negotiations between players and owners with concern.
But not now. Not with players in Florida and Arizona. Not when one year ago we were all wondering whether there would even be a season. Now the discussion is over how many fans can attend.
Now there’s just hope. There’s the sense that maybe, just maybe, this is the year. This time that endless, 162-game slog ends with the path to the Commissioner’s Trophy clear. Maybe this year’s season ends in late October, with a parade a few days later.
For now, we’ll look forward to hearing Uecker back where he belongs, on the air calling Brewers games and telling stories.
Opening day is April 1.