Michigan coach Juwan Howard’s weekend meltdown should cost him his job. Will it? We’re doubtful. But the timing of his ill-advised swing at Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, which followed an argument with Wisconsin’s Greg Gard, should be a reminder for players, fans and coaches of what not to do this playoff season.
Gard, we’ll grant, should never have put a hand on Howard to stop him during the postgame handshake line. That was a dumb move, no matter the intention, and a reprimand is probably in order. This isn’t Howard’s first blowup with an opposing coach, though. A shouting match with Maryland’s coach last season, led to Howard being physically restrained and ejected after receiving two technical fouls. Howard’s inability to control himself when interacting with others at games is why this time should cost him his job.
Frankly, if this was another time in the season we’re probably rolling our eyes and moving on, rather than writing an editorial. But we’re right at the end of basketball’s regular season. Sunday saw the release of the Wisconsin prep boys basketball brackets.
Everything is heightened in the playoffs. Losing in the regular season stings. Losing in the playoffs means the end. For coaches heading into retirement, it’s the end of a long career. For some seniors, it’s the last time they’ll step onto a court as players. It marks the final game some parents will attend after years of watching their sons and daughters compete.
All the early mornings and late nights everyone has invested, the long days driving to tournaments and the quiet drives back after a heartbreaking loss all come into focus now. Everyone wants to end the season at the top, but only a handful will. Everyone else ends with disappointment.
That’s the way sports work. It’s one of the reasons sports can be important to shaping young people. Disappointment exists at every job, in every person’s life. Learning how to handle that, how to move on when you know you won’t have another chance at a particular goal, is important. And sports can teach that.
Equally important, though, is learning to handle emotions in a heightened moment. We all have times when we have a tenuous hold on our emotions. Hanging on and keeping control is essential. At best, losing control makes you look like a fool. At worst, a punch thrown in an instant can have life-changing ramifications.
Keeping control and keeping perspective with high school and college sports is essential for everyone. It’s one thing to groan at a bad call. It’s another to harass the referees or threaten their physical safety. Criticizing a coach’s decision is fair game. Bombarding the coach with profanity is not.
With players, the line is even clearer. They’re not pro athletes. Let’s not pretend that worlds will end because of one botched play or a bad game. Players know when they’ve blown it. They don’t need to be reminded over and over, especially when they’re kids.
Yes, bad calls and bad plays can cost a once-in-a-lifetime shot at a title. That hurts. But it is never acceptable for fans, players, or coaches to take out that pain on others by turning it into a physical assault.
Most of the responsibility for the scenarios we’re talking about lies with those in authority. The adults. We have to display the behavior we want to see from the athletes. We have to be the role models. When young athletes see the adults in the sport acting out, the message is that such actions are acceptable. They’re not, and we all know it.
That same lesson applies, incidentally, beyond the sports world. Treating others with dignity and maintaining control over our actions is something that should apply to a much broader spectrum of activities. Think for a moment how different our society would be if politicians and partisans took that lesson to heart.
Howard’s outburst is exactly the kind of behavior that should not be tolerated, and that goes for anyone in sports. It was hardly what players should be able to expect from their coaches, nor what fans should see from the people whose salaries are paid through their patronage.
But if it serves as a reminder to others about what appropriate behavior should be, then at least we can salvage something positive from an ugly incident.