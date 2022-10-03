An article in Monday’s paper pointed to just how thoroughly the holiday shopping season has morphed in the past couple decades. While Black Friday remains a marker for many, the reality is that the focus begins much earlier than previous generations of businesses ever dreamed.
This isn’t about stores putting out holiday-themed items well in advance of any reasonable definition of the season. That ship sailed a long time ago. Thanksgiving’s turkeys were overwhelmed by a horde of gingerbread and red capped cheer, and the front now seems to be whether Halloween will go the same way. While it would be easy to grump about that, there seems little point.
The complaint, to the degree that it is one these days, isn’t new. Commercialization of the holidays was a major theme of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” and that classic is coming up on its 67th anniversary later this year.
What has emerged today is a rough barometer of how retailers view the economy and whether they believe consumers are ready to spend in what remains the most significant portion of the calendar for most businesses. There are indicators that Walmart and Target are planning to begin holiday sales earlier than normal, and Amazon is planning a new promotion centered on its Amazon Prime program.
Those aren’t decisions being made out of a concern that consumers should be allowed the best possible prices for the longest possible time. Rather, they’re founded in concerns about whether consumers will be in the mood to spend when the traditional holiday season rolls around.
There seems to be good reason for the concern. The U.S. economy shrank in the first half of 2022. That meets the widely-held definition of a recession being two consecutive quarters of lower economic activity. September saw the S&P 500 drop 9.3% in September, its worst performance since March 2020.
But there are some oddities even within those numbers. Hiring isn’t bad at all, and unemployment is low. The number of people who are applying for unemployment hit a five-month low recently. That measure is often a proxy for layoffs, which are themselves often a symptom of recessions.
And all this is happening as inflation remains remarkably high. While the Federal Reserve’s policy is to seek an inflation rate of about 2%, there’s little sign prior interest rate hikes have shifted things in that direction. And it’s not just the United States seeing high inflation. The Euro zone saw 10% inflation in September, the highest ever for Europe’s unified currency.
What it seems to add up to is considerable uncertainty. One recent poll of economists showed 52 percent believe there will be a recession between now and the end of next year. If experts on the economy are so deeply split, is it any wonder at all that average Americans aren’t at all sure what’s coming next?
That same uncertainty is behind the early rollout of the holiday sales and offerings that we’re beginning to see.
Our suggestions for readers this holiday season really aren’t very different from what they’ve been in years past. Take advantage of the deals, by all means. But please don’t forget that there are a large number of local businesses who need you as a customer as well. The Chippewa Valley has a large a thriving business scene, and it’s remarkable just how much you can get from businesses that are as invested in the local community as you are if you give them a chance.
Use some caution online. Online shopping is definitely here to stay, but it also means some common sense is needed. If something feels off, it’s worth stepping back and looking carefully before giving out your information online. And beware of scams in email. They’re proliferating as much as ever, and that trend shows no sign of abating.
By the end of this week it will certainly feel like the end of the year is approaching. Cooler weather, changing colors and numerous other signs all point to the fact 2022 is beginning to fade. But this year, some of those early deals may make it feel like it’s happening a bit earlier than we’re used to.