An article in Monday’s paper pointed to just how thoroughly the holiday shopping season has morphed in the past couple decades. While Black Friday remains a marker for many, the reality is that the focus begins much earlier than previous generations of businesses ever dreamed.

This isn’t about stores putting out holiday-themed items well in advance of any reasonable definition of the season. That ship sailed a long time ago. Thanksgiving’s turkeys were overwhelmed by a horde of gingerbread and red capped cheer, and the front now seems to be whether Halloween will go the same way. While it would be easy to grump about that, there seems little point.