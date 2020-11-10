It’s remarkable how time changes perceptions. The holiday we celebrate today was initially to mark the end of World War I, a war that now occupies comparatively little space in our nation’s mental landscape.
The “War to End All Wars” finally finished at 11 a.m. Nov. 11, 1918. It was an armistice, a temporary suspension of fighting. It was the next June before the Treaty of Versailles formally ended hostilities.
That event gave this holiday its original name: Armistice Day. While memorials to the war’s end began almost immediately, it wasn’t until 1926 that Congress formally recognized the date and not until 1938 that it became a national holiday.
The change in name arrived in 1954, when the 1938 act was amended to make the holiday one to honor all veterans of all U.S. wars. A proclamation by President Dwight D. Eisenhower urged Americans to “solemnly remember the sacrifices of all those who fought so valiantly, on the seas, in the air, and on foreign shores, to preserve our heritage of freedom, and let us reconsecrate ourselves to the task of promoting an enduring peace so that their efforts shall not have been in vain.”
It’s a message worth revisiting today.
Appreciation for those who have put on this nation’s uniform and volunteered to place themselves in harm’s way for the sake of our security is one of the few things that genuinely crosses political boundaries these days. After a bruising, bitterly-contested election, today’s holiday should give us a moment to reflect on what unity means.
Members of the armed forces come from all walks of life. They don’t put on the uniform to serve a president from a particular party, but to protect the needs of the nation.
It was hardly George Washington’s intent when he created it, but one of the most honored decorations a servicemember can receive is entirely fitting as a reminder of that unified purpose. Americans wounded in service to their nation receive neither a Red Banner nor a Blue Max, but a Purple Heart.
There’s another lesson most of us could stand to take from the examples of veterans. We know of very few who genuinely boast of what they accomplished in uniform. Far more common is a sense of humility and pride. That sounds contradictory, but it’s not. Many veterans are, justifiably, fiercely proud of having served our country. But most are also humble enough to know they need not brag.
We’re about 100 years removed from the war that led to today’s original observance. Since then Americans in uniform have served and bled in many more locations, including Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and many smaller conflicts. They have sacrificed time with their families, missed milestones and been tens of thousands of miles from the people they loved. And they did it voluntarily.
Recent years have seen both a new appreciation for their service and continuing failures to provide for it as our nation has promised. The scandals about conditions at VA hospitals drew headlines, but there remain issues about delays and the standard of care veterans expect and deserve.
This isn’t a partisan issue, either. No candidate from any party can suggest Americans should shortchange veterans and expect to remain in office long. It is, instead, a question of will. Do we have sufficient determination to ensure we keep the promises we made?
The answer must be yes. We must continue to work to find ways to ensure those who put on our nation’s uniforms receive their due. Funding for post-service education must be assured. Support for those wounded while doing their duty must be provided. It is a question of honor, and one our nation dare not fall short on.
Time may have changed what Veterans Day means. It may have changed the holiday’s very name. But it cannot erase the purpose, to set aside a day of thanks to those who have defended our nation.