The warning from Macky Sall, Senegal’s president, isn’t the first focused on the unfolding food crisis in Africa, but it was one of the clearest. The combination of challenging weather conditions and the Russian blockade of Ukranian ports is raising the risk of what Sall called a “catastrophic scenario.”
In April, officials predicted the Horn of Africa faces what could be the most severe drought in the region in four decades. This is the fourth consecutive year in which rains across the region failed. This isn’t a new scenario. The region, which includes Ethiopia, Somalia, Eritrea and Djibouti, has been the site of massive humanitarian crises in decades past when similar droughts hit.
The weather itself is largely out of politicians’ hands. While there are debates over the role of climate change in the current droughts, even action agreed upon tomorrow would take time to have an effect. It’s clear, though, that human actions are exacerbating a bad situation.
The price of wheat flour in Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital, is double what it was a couple months ago. That’s because the vast majority of the wheat sold in that region comes from Ukraine and Russia. Stopgaps like substituting sorghum have helped, but the price of cooking oil is also rising rapidly.
The challenge when Ukraine’s wheat is cut off isn’t limited to Somalia. About 44 percent of Africa’s wheat is imported through the Black Sea, according to the United Nations. Overland routes might be possible, but they’re not guaranteed.
Sall spoke with European leaders in Brussels on Tuesday, warning that it’s not just grains being stalled by Russia’s blockade. So is fertilizer. That means even farmers in Africa who have enough rain to keep crops alive could well see diminished returns.
There are multiple reasons this should concern Americans. First is the purely humanitarian issue. The continent already has an estimated 282 million people facing malnourishment, and that’s without a looming collapse in crops in the Horn of Africa. If the crops fail as expected, that number will rise.
The link between crisis and political instability is clear, and it’s hard to think of a more fundamental crisis than famine. If people cannot feed themselves and their families in familiar ways, they will seek out other options. Desperation makes people reconsider what is reasonable, and they may embrace options that were previously a bridge too far.
There are groups ready and willing to take advantage of that instability. Somalia continues to face a significant challenge from the al-Shabab insurgency. The organization is linked to al-Qaida and holds a similarly aggressive outlook. It has also established a shadow government in areas that has gained significant public support.
The sale of wheat and fertilizer is also a critical economic link for Ukraine. The war has already caused Ukraine’s economy to contract sharply. While estimates are difficult to be sure of, the Ukrainian government puts the figure at 35 percent. It could be higher.
Ukraine’s economy has, unsurprisingly, been rocked by Russia’s aggression. Offering an economic lifeline to the nation’s agriculture by getting exports out to traditional buyers in Africa will help, and European officials know it. EU Council President Charles Michel said the EU is “sparing no efforts to free Ukraine’s exports.” We can only hope those efforts are successful.
The multilayered crisis unfolding now underscores just how interdependent the world is today. An economic ripple in one place causes waves in another. Yes, it’s hard to focus much on the challenges outlined here when we see inflation rising at home and gas prices taking yet another jump. But it’s important to make the effort.
In humanitarian terms, avoiding needless deaths in a famine is the right thing to do. In geopolitical terms, preventing the kind of instability that allowed groups like al-Qaida to shelter unmolested in the days before Sept. 11, 2001 is in our national interest.
The world needs to respond now, before this crisis becomes the catastrophe officials are warning about.