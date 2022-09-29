Efforts to turn deer killed in vehicle collisions in Wisconsin into usable food are well worth making. They clearly face some hurdles, not the least of which is convincing people that a Bambi bumper barbecue is a good idea, but this is a situation that has real potential.

State Farm insurance ranks states each year based on their risk for collisions with deer. Wisconsin, to no one’s surprise, is considered a high-risk state. The company ranked Wisconsin as the sixth-most likely state for deer-driver conflict. It amounts to about a one-in-56 likelihood of a crash in 2021-22.