Efforts to turn deer killed in vehicle collisions in Wisconsin into usable food are well worth making. They clearly face some hurdles, not the least of which is convincing people that a Bambi bumper barbecue is a good idea, but this is a situation that has real potential.
State Farm insurance ranks states each year based on their risk for collisions with deer. Wisconsin, to no one’s surprise, is considered a high-risk state. The company ranked Wisconsin as the sixth-most likely state for deer-driver conflict. It amounts to about a one-in-56 likelihood of a crash in 2021-22.
That’s not as high as West Virginia, which seems to have a lock on the top spot each year. But it does mean Wisconsin drivers have to stay on their toes. Unfortunately, that’s not always enough. Deer are designed to hide, and if they suddenly leave a roadside stand of trees, they can be in front of the car before either the driver or the deer knows quite what happened.
Over the past year, 60 such incidents led to part of the deer being salvaged for food. The Helping Out Hunger program is the recipient, and they coordinate with those involved in a crash — either the driver or a deputy — to see whether the deer might be a good donor.
Sometimes there’s just not a lot that can be used. A deer that is hit at high speed by a large vehicle may well have so many shattered bones that it’s not worth the effort to salvage the meat. But one that, say, is put down after breaking a leg or two could well feed families. During the cooler months, officials estimate 80-90 percent of the deer that are considered for the program become venison for donation.
It’s easy to overlook hunger in communities. It’s not something people like to talk about. Families don’t generally like admitting they need help. Even those in position to see the issue can be fooled. Carmen Wilson, the dispatch sergeant for Trempealeau County’s Sheriff’s Office, told the Leader-Telegram there was “more of a need than I thought there would be.”
There’s evidence for the widespread need if you know where to look. The local program is a little different from most, but Wisconsin is hardly alone among states in viewing deer as a good option for helping families in need.
A program run by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources helps ensure deer can be donated and processed for donation to food pantries across Wisconsin. It started in 2000, according to the DNR’s website, and hunters have responded. More than 94,000 deer have been donated, resulting in some 3.8 million pounds of venison for donation.
Iowa has a similar program called HUSH (Help Us Stop Hunger). And, again, hunters stepped up to make the program work. Other states have their own initiatives.
While the idea that roadkill might make for a valid donation to food pantries may take some getting used to, it’s not a bad idea. It’s not as if someone is dropping off a haunch that has been out in the summer heat for a few hours. This program is careful about donation and how it works, ensuring that it has the opportunity to help combat hunger without putting recipients at undue risk.
As much as anything, frankly, we’re impressed by the creativity. It’s easy to look at an issue and take the same approaches as prior well-intentioned individuals. Fundraising and donating money are always go-to options. But this took a sideways look at a situation and found a way to turn a bad night for Bambi into a night when a family doesn’t have to go hungry. That’s a gain.
Not every creative idea works, of course. Sometimes something that works on paper just doesn’t hold up in reality. This seems to be one of the cases when an off the wall idea really does hold up, though, and we’re glad to see it.
Hunger in our communities isn’t going away. And it’s not always going to be easy to spot. But efforts like the one in Trempealeau County at least make sure that there’s an opportunity to help beyond what most people might think of.