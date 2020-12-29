Back in July, Eau Claire officials announced plans to create an anti-racism task force. Then-City Manager Dale Peters said at the time he had been meeting with community leaders to discuss the idea, suggesting it would a “community-owned and community-run.”
A month earlier, the city announced a task force to look at police transparency in Eau Claire. That one was announced in a joint statement by Peters and Police Chief Matt Rokus in June, and the hope was to have the task force “up and doing its work within a few weeks,” Peters said.
The months since haven’t seen much public movement on the concepts, leaving city residents — ourselves included — to wonder where things stand. The city needs to clarify the situation.
We don’t necessarily expect a huge amount of progress. This has been a tough year to begin new initiatives that require people to meet. Most have done so many meetings via Zoom that they’re burned out by the thought of more, and meeting in person isn’t advisable right now due to the continuing pandemic.
There’s also the fact the city is in the middle of a search for Peters’ successor as city manager. It would be natural for the person in that position to play a role if, as suggested, the city would facilitate the task force’s work.
Given all of that, there can be good reasons for a lack of progress. Citing those issues as ongoing challenges would not be unreasonable.
But neither is it unreasonable for the people of Eau Claire to expect to have heard something by now, even if it’s an update that says things are moving slowly. The protests and anger that marked this summer have receded, but there is a critical difference between those taking a back seat over time and having been resolved. Anyone who thinks this summer’s volatility is permanently cured is kidding themselves.
A task force such as what the city suggested in July could play a role in helping the various corners of our community come together and better understand each other. Even absent overt displays of racism, it’s comparatively rare for people from different backgrounds to reach the depth of understanding needed to intuitively understand the effects one’s actions may have on others. That’s not necessarily evidence of dismissal or of animus, but rather of a lack of familiarity.
Wisconsin residents who watch the state’s public television stations are probably familiar with Rick Steves, whose travel programs have been a public television staple for years. He’s an advocate for how contact with the unfamiliar can make life richer.
“Travel changes people,” he said on his website. “It broadens perspectives and teaches new ways to measure quality of life.”
We would argue that one need not necessarily travel long distances to encounter the kind of differences Steves is talking about. Crossing mental and social distances can have similar effects. We have rich and varied communities in Eau Claire and throughout the Chippewa Valley. Encountering people whose lives and experiences are different from your own is an opportunity to grow, and something possible locally.
The task forces the city outlined this past summer could well help facilitate those experiences within our area. That certainly should be a goal. But right now there’s little information to suggest the status of those efforts, whether they’re moving ahead or stuck in neutral.
The risk we see is that a lack of information, a lack of updates, can lead to cynicism. It can lead people to question whether the city’s announcements were window dressing to shore up appearances rather than earnest efforts to bring our community together in a deeper understanding of one another. Such an attitude, if it becomes entrenched, could only make the work harder in the future.
Six months is more than enough time for the city to develop some initial ideas of where these bodies are going. It’s not unreasonable for people to wonder where things stand after such prolonged silence, nor is it unreasonable to expect some form of an update in the near future.
We’re preparing to enter a new year. It’s time for the city to tell us what has come of two high-profile initiatives in the old one.