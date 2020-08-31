Money magazine’s decision to rank UW-Eau Claire at second for the “Best Colleges for Your Money” was welcome news.
The ranking was for public regional universities from Wisconsin and Minnesota. Not the national ranking, perhaps, but one that still carries some weight. It speaks to the strength of offerings at the school and the efforts to keep college education reasonably affordable for students.
Such rankings as this will likely be a serious consideration for students. The past several decades have seen the cost of a college education spiral upwards, and there are growing concerns that it is being placed out of reach for many.
There is also the realization that four-year colleges, long pushed as a universal path to prosperity, aren’t the best fit for every student. That, in turn, has made more people aware of the value of institutions like Chippewa Valley Technical College.
Having quality educational facilities that are recognized for their financial value has significant value to the community. The numbers alone have an effect. More than 15,000 students attend one or the other. While many are from the area, two strong academic institutions also act as a magnet, bringing people to Eau Claire who otherwise would not arrive.
Numbers, of course, mean money being spent. The students are part of our community. They shop at our stores, eat in our restaurants and are part of the community’s life. Granted, that’s a little more difficult at the moment given the pandemic, but that doesn’t change the fact the students are very much part of Eau Claire.
Let’s think about things beyond the students for a moment. Students require instructors. So Eau Claire becomes a magnet for people with higher-level degrees and proven expertise in their fields. That’s a benefit to the community. Students may live in dorms, but professors, support and administrative staff don’t. That, in turn, benefits the local housing market.
Colleges provide opportunities for athletics and cultural events, and the ones in Eau Claire are no different. Even those with no direct connection to either institution are welcomed for sporting events, performances and programs. That adds value to life in Eau Claire that goes beyond financial rewards.
Educational institutions often become hubs for innovation and business ideas. There’s a reason many of the most famous business startups over the past decades are located near the schools their founders attended. There’s never a guarantee of that happening, but having strong schools certainly increases the odds.
We could go on, but we suspect that if you’ve read this far you get the basic point.
It’s worth taking a moment on occasion and appreciating the fact that education plays a major part in who we are as a community. It’s easiest to see that with K-12 education, but Eau Claire is fortunate to see that continue as students pursue their degrees in the area.
It’s nice to see UW-Eau Claire recognized for its value. It certainly brings plenty of value for all of us.