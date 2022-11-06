The hydroponics program at UW-Eau Claire and the creation of “micro-farms” may wind up being more important than it seems. The university’s towers for herbs, microgreens and lettuce were purchased recently from Babylon Micro-Farms.

Hydroponics is nothing new. It has been showcased as a futuristic farming trend for decades, though it’s not something likely to replace rural farmsteads for sheer scale. There are some unique benefits, though, that make it an area researchers keep coming back to.