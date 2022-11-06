The hydroponics program at UW-Eau Claire and the creation of “micro-farms” may wind up being more important than it seems. The university’s towers for herbs, microgreens and lettuce were purchased recently from Babylon Micro-Farms.
Hydroponics is nothing new. It has been showcased as a futuristic farming trend for decades, though it’s not something likely to replace rural farmsteads for sheer scale. There are some unique benefits, though, that make it an area researchers keep coming back to.
For one, soil conditions aren’t an issue for hydroponics. Since the plants establish roots in a liquid growth medium, contaminated soil isn’t a concern. That factor won’t come into play in most parts of the U.S., but some places are seeing increased salt water infiltration as local water tables drop due to use and drought. And other parts of the world have that as a chronic concern.
Hydroponics also allows researchers an unparalleled control over what the plants are exposed to. There’s no question of whether the soil had slightly different conditions in different parts of a plot. In a hydroponic garden the plants are effectively all dining on the same meal.
Space is probably the biggest advantage, both in terms of the physical footprint and in terms of the vacuum that lies just outside Earth’s atmosphere. Hydroponic setups can arrange plants in ways not possible when they’re planted in the ground. That means efficient use of the available space, a priority both in urban settings and in orbit.
What people might have missed, though, is that hydroponics are a likely solution if some of the more innovative concepts for human habitation right here on Earth are ever going to be possible.
The BBC recently had a piece with the headline “Will we ever … live in city-sized buildings?” While it’s part of an ongoing series examining hypothetical futures, the piece was spurred in part by a real-world proposal.
Saudi Arabia has pitched “The Line” as the future for housing. The concept is a massive, 200-meter wide building. That doesn’t sound unusual, until you realize it stretches for 105 miles and stands some 1,650 feet high. Some 9 million people could live in the megastructure.
It seems unlikely The Line will be constructed any time in the near future, if ever. But its value may be more as a thought exercise than anything else. How could such a structure work, and how would it meet the needs of its residents?
The basic idea of self-contained living spaces is nothing new. Ships have been short term examples for millennia. The extreme for oceangoing vehicles is a nuclear submarine, which can in theory stay on the seas until the food gives out.
Land-based approaches are less common, and for good reason. The cost and technical challenges are significant. Why add to the complexity by having a dome when fresh air is readily available without? Those that made it off the drawing boards, like Biosphere II, were mainly scientific endeavors.
Let’s say for the moment that something like this is both feasible and a project that makes it into construction. It seems probable it would require at least some form of green space simply for human mental health, and that could well be where hydroponics come in. Such an approach could also ease what would surely be considerable costs for food.
There are even programs that might be called cousins of hydroponic approaches. One uses vertical chambers to grow algae, which can then be harvested for biofuel manufacturing. Those programs aren’t all that old, but show some interesting results.
For now, the benefit of the university’s program lies in the fact it will give some students hands-on experience in an interesting field with intriguing possibilities, and provide the campus with fresh food. Other products from the effort will go to the Campus Harvest food pantry.
It may be unlikely that the hydroponics on UW-EC will become the source of any major breakthroughs, but you never know. Even if they don’t the fact that a student-initiated program like this is up and running speaks to the value of innovation. Looking at a challenge and finding a different way to address it is a fantastic skill to have.