There’s little doubt that COVID will remain a concern as students return to college this year, though a reduced one compared to last fall. The use of vaccine incentives for college students this fall is a smart move that steps away from a potential clash that the previous approach seemed to create.
Last week we expressed some concerns about the approach that seemed to be playing out, with colleges and universities urging but not requiring vaccines. The basic approach, as we said at that time, seemed to be reduced restrictions for vaccinated students and onerous testing regimens for those who were not. We weren’t sure hoping ending annoyances would be enough to convince students to get the shot would work.
Apparently, UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout reached a similar conclusion. On Monday the schools announced fully vaccinated students would be eligible for prizes and scholarships. Some $100,000 is available for scholarships at UW-Eau Claire, along with prizes ranging from gift cards to Apple Watches, forming the carrot to the testing regimen’s stick.
Kimera Way, president of the university’s foundation, said everyone would benefit from higher vaccination levels. The goal is for 70% vaccination among students. About 80% of faculty and staff are known to be vaccinated, with officials saying there are probably some gains during the summer.
Also encouraging is the involvement of the university’s Student Senate president, who released a statement encouraging students to get the shot. Peer pressure often holds more weight than anything that comes from authority figures, and that’s not just true of students.
UW-Stout has the same 70% goal. It has not announced specific prizes, but plans to award scholarships to students and announce additional incentives in the coming weeks.
The trends in the past couple weeks have raised concerns, and for good reason. The rapidly-spreading delta variant of the virus is clearly more infectious than its predecessors. Most scientists believe it will effectively replace other variants as the primary concern, if it hasn’t done so already.
The worrisome thing is that this isn’t the first time the COVID virus has mutated and had a new strain become the dominant one. By the time COVID spread widely in the U.S., most of the cases were no longer the original virus that emerged in Wuhan in late 2019.
Emergence of earlier variants was not surprising, but there also wasn’t a great deal that could be done to prevent that from happening. As long as the virus spread, it would continue to mutate. Eventually, the odds were that it would shift into a form that maximized its spread, though whether it would become more lethal was unknown.
With the emergence of vaccines, though, it is possible to derail that pattern. It is possible to choke off opportunities for mutation, thus restricting the virus’ ability to become more dangerous.
We can hear some skeptics asking now about breakthrough cases. They undeniably exist. But the most recent figures from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services suggest they account for 1.6% of new cases. That means more than 98% of all new cases are among people who haven’t been vaccinated. Limiting those opportunities remains the most viable way out of the pandemic. And the fact remains that vaccines have proven stunningly effective against serious cases that result in hospitalization or death.
While it seems unlikely we will see a return to the worst days of the pandemic at a state or national level, it’s not impossible. As long as nearly half the population remain holdouts against vaccination, there are opportunities for spread, mutations and, yes, fatalities.
The efforts by our local universities to interrupt those trends are laudable, as is the fact they are willing to look at some unusual approaches to getting students vaccinated. It might be nice if incentives weren’t needed, but that’s also a facet of human nature.
Even with the past few weeks’ increases, we’re in much better shape than we were a year or six months ago. This isn’t the same situation as it was. But we can’t yet let our guard down. Efforts to increase vaccinations remain important, and we’re glad to see UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout taking steps in that direction.