Wisconsin’s vaccination efforts against COVID-19 are moving ahead. After some initial stumbles, the state has recovered nicely. About one third of Wisconsin adults have received at least the first dose of a vaccine.
It’s not just the rising number of doses given that makes the turnaround impressive. A glitch in updating information early this week said Wisconsin had administered more doses than it had been allocated. We know that’s not true; the allocation total hadn’t been updated in a week.
Even knowing that, it is clear Wisconsin is doing a good job of making sure its allocation of vaccines makes it into residents’ arms. Last week’s peak saw more than 84,000 doses per day given out. So the vaccines aren't wasting much time in freezers. They're getting to residents.
Northwestern Wisconsin has a mixed record so far. Bayfield County is approaching the halfway point for its residents, ranking second statewide. Eau Claire County is at more than a third, while Chippewa County is right at the state average. But the region also has the three lowest rated counties for vaccinations. Rusk, Taylor and Clark counties are badly behind, with Taylor County’s vaccination rate the lowest in Wisconsin.
The region needs to catch up. Tomorrow’s opening of the mass vaccination clinic at the Zorn Arena can only help with that goal.
The clinic is expected to receive at least 3,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine each week, and could get twice that figure as things ramp up. That’s good news for people who have wanted to be vaccinated but haven’t been able to score an appointment just yet. It’s also a figure capable of putting a big dent in the number of people who haven’t been vaccinated, if people are willing to take advantage of it.
We understand some of the concerns. These vaccines were developed with remarkable speed. It’s understandable that people would have more questions about new vaccines, two of which use new techniques, than they would vaccines that have been around for generations.
Those concerns should be fading, though. Wisconsin has administered more than 3 million doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. More than 100 million Americans have received at least one dose. The rate of serious complications is proving to be very low indeed.
True, the second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are known to cause an immune response that left people feeling miserable for a day or two. That’s not fun. It’s not something anyone wants to go through. But, given the option of possibly feeling bad for a couple days or the clear risk of being hospitalized and intubated for an extended period, we’ll take the former every single time.
There has been a definite uptick in the number of COVID cases in Wisconsin over the past few weeks. The number of daily cases bottomed out on March 8, when fewer than 200 new cases were reported. At that point the seven-day average had fallen to 371 cases per day.
Now the rolling average has crept back up to 591 cases, and that’s helped by a predictably low number the Monday after Easter. It’s a far cry from the thousands of cases per day Wisconsin saw last November, when the average could be 10 times what it is now. But this should serve as a clear reminder that we’re not quite done yet.
Experts disagree on how many people need to be vaccinated to end the pandemic. Some put the figure at 70%. Others suggest 90%. The country is on pace to hit the lower figure in mid-June. The 90% target is possible in late July at the current rate. Staying on the current pace of vaccinations is going to be a challenge, though. It will require changing minds and removing hesitancy. While it’s possible vaccination will be required for some activities — as a handful of colleges have already declared — that won’t be the case for most. What we will need is persuasion rather than compulsion.
If you’re eligible, and most adults are, please make an appointment to get your shots. If you’re on the fence still, talk to your doctor.
We are close to a massive achievement. We can end this pandemic, instead of waiting for it to slowly fade. To those who have already been vaccinated, thank you. To those who are uncertain, please reconsider. We can do this. But it will take just about everyone.