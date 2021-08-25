The FDA’s full approval of Pfizer’s vaccine for COVID-19 is a milestone. The Food and Drug Administration’s approval marks the conclusion of the process, and a step up from the emergency use authorization the vaccine previously had.
That earlier authorization meant the vaccine’s risks, according to the FDA, outweighed the potential good it could do. While risks have indeed emerged, they have happened in a very small number of cases.
There was some cognitive dissonance when approval for the vaccine, now dubbed Comirnaty, was announced. One interviewer managed to ask a panel of experts whether the vaccine was rushed, and then asked what took so long as a followup question. And, perhaps regrettably, the authorization paves the way for the vaccine to join all of the other prescription drug ads that saturate television and radio airwaves.
But, as with the emergency authorization, we think the good outweighs the bad here. And there are signs the approval may make a dent in stalled vaccination numbers.
Some who had resisted getting the COVID vaccination had pointed to the emergency authorization, rather than full use authorization, as a reason they were reluctant to be vaccinated. The new move ends that excuse, at least for Pfizer’s vaccine, and it’s likely others will follow in the weeks to come.
Some who have been vaccinated in recent days say the approval made them hop off the fence. That’s encouraging. But the bigger effect will likely be the mandates that follow approval. The Pentagon announced Monday the vaccine will be required of military personnel. While a deadline wasn’t immediately announced, the writing is already on the wall.
Of course, members of the military are somewhat used to vaccine mandates. There are 17 vaccines already mandated for members, though several depend on deployment destinations and specialties. Workers at Disney World are not, but they’re on deadline, too. Disney World employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 22.
Several states’ public universities have announced mandates for students, faculty and staff. Louisiana State University will require vaccination or a negative test for anyone who wants to attend a football game. If there’s anything that can convince Louisiana residents — who currently have a sub-50% vaccination rate — to get the shot, it’s probably access to a Tigers game.
Mandates for emergency use vaccines are largely untested in court, but there’s broad agreement among legal experts that mandates are probably legal. That’s especially true once a vaccine has received full authorization. People can have the option to refuse, but there may be consequences for doing so.
Vaccine mandates aren’t new, either. In 1905 a case involving mandatory smallpox vaccination ordered by Cambridge, Mass., made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court. Justices cautioned that “arbitrary” or “oppressive” requirements would fail a constitutional test, but that the order on vaccinations did not. The decision, Jacobson v. Massachusetts, was cited in federal rulings connected to the current pandemic as recently as this week.
The problem is that mandates are, and always will be, a power play. They work by bringing the force of a group’s power to bear on the individual. Government clearly has the most ability to enact such steps, but the consequences of defying employer requirements can be serious as well. Losing a job over refusal to follow a work requirement is hardly ideal. And we’re broadly skeptical of government coercion as policy.
While we believe the process for approval has led to safe, effective vaccines, we don’t think it’s unreasonable to point out that no one in our office has a medical degree. Fortunately, most people have access to those who do.
The best solution is for people who are still reluctant about the vaccine to talk to their doctors. Tell them what your concerns are, and listen to what they say about the research and evidence.
There are a lot of folks out there with opinions about the vaccines, but your physician is probably both the best positioned to answer questions and the most knowledgeable person to whom you have access. You trust your doctor with your health already, why wouldn’t you trust them on this issue as well?