There has been a surge of attention this week to the issue of a vaccine for the virus that causes COVID-19. It’s understandable in a lot of ways. People want a sign that there is an end in sight, and health officials have consistently said a vaccine is the best hope of returning to normal.
Part of the flurry was sparked by Russia’s announcement that it had approved a virus for use. There’s reason to be skeptical about whether the vaccine announced by Vladimir Putin really met all of the requirements for safety and testing, or whether corners were cut in a rush for what the regime sees as a prestige announcement.
But none of that really matters for most nations’ efforts to develop a vaccine, and it really is a worldwide effort. There are few developed nations in which the focus for scientists has been on much else for months. Everyone wants a vaccine, and everyone is working toward the goal.
Several vaccines in the United States alone show significant promise. It’s worth tamping down expectations a little. Promise and potential are very different from protection. But the strong likelihood is that at least one will work, providing at least some immunity. How much and for how long are open questions, though.
What isn’t open to question is the fact that many of the companies researching vaccines are doing so with significant assistance from the government. The preparations needed to launch an approved vaccine into mass production are significant. They’re costly. And few companies will make that kind of investment without the assurance it won’t bankrupt them if another company gets to the finish line first.
The government has given those assurances through its financial support. We see that as an entirely appropriate step, given the urgency of the situation and how badly a vaccine is needed. But it also means the companies need to understand that the pricing and distribution should not just be business as usual. They haven’t had their normal levels of financial risk, and the results should reflect that.
The cost of the eventual vaccine, perhaps even several vaccines if multiple trials succeed, needs to be low enough that it is widely affordable to the American people. That’s especially critical given the millions who remain out of work and the people who have jobs but remain underemployed. Those people deserve protection no less than anyone else, and they have far less disposable income to bring to bear.
Having several vaccines reach approval might help on that, since they would be competing for customers. Multiple vaccines of similar effectiveness would also allow for greater production, faster. But we don’t think our country can bank on that happening just yet.
The other major issue we foresee with a vaccine is availability. The demand will be immense, and it will be instant. That means there will be an immediate bottleneck. There need to be plans for handling it.
One solution might come through approaches similar to those used for the mass testing locations set up in virtually every state. But such mass inoculation efforts have their own complications. It may also be possible to take a page from the polio vaccination efforts, especially with the cooperation of schools. We’ve all seen the photos from the 1950s of rows of students lined up for their shots, after all. But that also has its own issues to address.
Other questions go beyond logistics for people. What about logistics for administration of the vaccine? We’ve seen shortages of all stripes over the past few months. There need to be steps taken to ensure there are enough medical supplies, including hypodermic needles, to meet demand.
The fact we’re even able to talk about these issues seriously at this time is remarkable. The virus emerged less than a year ago. It arrived in the United States about eight months ago. The efforts to find a viable vaccine have taken place at speeds unimaginable just a few years ago.
We’re not at the finish line yet. But it’s time for officials to start considering what that line will look like when researchers arrive.