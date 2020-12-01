Most people don’t know who Moncef Slaoui is. But the nation is about to owe a very big debt to him.
As area hospitals plan for arrival of the first COVID-19 vaccines, something that could happen by month’s end, it’s worth taking a moment to think about how remarkable this event really is. The virus first appeared only a year ago.
It now appears multiple effective vaccines have been created in less than 12 months. Calling this unprecedented is a significant understatement. Such rapid development of vaccines just doesn’t happen. At best, vaccines take years to develop. It’s sometimes a multi-decade approach. And there are some viruses that simply defy vaccination.
Slaoui, 61, was born in Morocco and has a background in developing vaccines. He was one of the few scientists who believed such a fast development was possible, and he was an obvious choice to help direct Operation Warp Speed.
This effort is one of the Trump Administration’s indisputable triumphs. While much has been said, and will continue to be said, about the president’s personal handling of the pandemic, his administration played an important role in something that would have seemed impossible just a few years ago.
Frankly, it probably would have been impossible until very recently. The technology used for the vaccines that are now nearing approval is new. The scientists who created the vaccines quickly decided which part of the virus to attack, but their techniques were supported more by theory than previous practice.
Now that we know the vaccines can work, the basic approach may well be something that can be applied to a wider range of viruses. Some that have proven elusive for decades could be vulnerable to similar approaches. While this isn’t the way anyone would have wanted to get here, there’s a genuine possibility we could be at the cusp of a revolution in vaccines.
That’s getting more than a bit ahead of ourselves, though. While the potential is real, there’s still this pandemic to be dealt with first. And Slaoui is optimistic.
Last month he suggested it might be possible to get the nation back to something closely resembling normal by next spring. And his optimism is backed by the fact he predicted early last summer the virus would be very vulnerable to vaccines.
That confidence hinges on one basic factor, though. Slaoui is concerned about whether people will take the vaccine. Polls suggest he’s right to worry.
Once the vaccines are approved, most expect the first doses to be given to health care workers. That makes sense. Having doctors and nurses protected would mean an end to having so many unable to work in increasingly crowded hospitals because they themselves are ill.
We’d like to see some of the doses given, publicly, to some of our nation's leaders as well. The sight of the president and governors being vaccinated, of civil rights leaders and people like Slaoui himself receiving the vaccines, would be a powerful statement in favor of both their effectiveness and safety. That’s a message that must be sent.
There has been talk of tying a second federal COVID stimulus to vaccination. While the devil is in the details, as always, the concept is worth considering. Protection against this virus requires widespread vaccinations, and a stimulus check might be a powerful motivator for some who would otherwise resist.
With the vaccines so close to distribution, Slaoui has publicly mused about stepping down from his current role. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he did. He has poured immense time and energy into this effort and has, along with hundreds of less-heralded researchers, accomplished something remarkable.
This year has been a lot of things. Most will look back with something like relief that it’s almost over. But 2020 has also been an amazing year for medicine, one that will long be remembered. People like Moncef Slaoui are a big reason for that.