There are few books as well-known as George Orwell’s “1984.” It’s one that people recognize even if they haven’t read it and is deservingly regarded as a masterpiece of 20th century literature.
It’s also one of the most frequently challenged and banned books.
We would encourage people to take part on this afternoon’s online discussion of “1984” by UW-Stout, part of the university’s recognition of Banned Books Week. Even if you’re familiar with the work, it’s worth revisiting.
Often paired with Orwell’s “Animal Farm” as a landmark of mid-century political fiction, many of the images used in the novel have entered the common cultural vocabulary. People may not be thinking of Orwell when they invoke the specter of Big Brother, but they’re quoting him.
Orwell’s is the best known of the dystopian works of the previous century. But it’s not alone. “We,” by Yevgeni Zamyatin and “The Iron Heel” by Jack London were clear influences. Orwell once reviewed the former, in fact.
Reviewers of Orwell’s “1984” gave it immediate acclaim when it was published in 1949. That acclaim was not universal, though. Many of the objections were along the same lines as the attempts to ban the book today, particularly those relating to the sexual themes of the novel. It has also, unsurprisingly, been unpopular with dictatorial states.
While many of the ways Orwell saw Oceania controlling its people reflect the technology of the mid-20th century, it is undeniable that it foresaw some of the very real abilities possessed by governments today. A surveillance state driven by technology was not within the capabilities of even the most ambitious dictators then, but is well within the realm of possibility today.
What Orwell may have been most terrifyingly right on is the malleability of the human mind. Oceania is, and has always been, at war with Eurasia. Until one day it isn’t. Then it is, and has always been, at war with Eastasia. The change, immediately recognized by readers, is blindly accepted by most in the book.
The people are routinely led through the “Two Minutes Hate,” a communal, televised and ritualized effort to reinforce control by emphasizing a common enemy. It bears more than a passing resemblance to some of the talking heads on television today, though viewers are still able to pick which set of opponents you wish to have.
It has long been recognized that reinforcement of messages is critical to acceptance. It can wear away critical questioning, replacing it with credulity. So here’s the message we want to reinforce: read widely and skeptically. Seek out different points of view and try to understand them. You don’t have to agree, but analyzing a different argument can sharpen your own.
That is the advantage we hold over the residents of Orwell’s nightmare, or any of the other dystopian works. We retain, for now, the ability to see and voice differing views. We have the ability to question those in power and to weigh their answers critically. Blind acceptance is a choice for people today, not a requirement.
Of course, the ability to do a thing is not the same as having the willingness to act on that ability. Complacency is real, and it is an issue all parts of society contend with. Active participation in the life of our community, our state, or our nation is hard work. It requires a commitment to engagement and thought. And that commitment is made more difficult today by the ongoing pandemic and the requirements it imposes.
No one can be forced to participate. Nor should there be a means to do so. Compulsory participation is, in light of our constitutional freedoms, no less odious than compulsory exclusion. Participation must be voluntary, driven by the desire to help shape our common future.
We still have that choice. We still have the ability to say yes or no, to engage or withdraw. So choose wisely.