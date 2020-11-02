American elections are remarkable things if you think about it. When in history has a nation every had a track record of requiring the leadership to submit to the people for approval, willingly, and had it continue generation after generation largely without violence?
Let’s keep it that way.
In the first election of this century, there were people who said quite seriously that the choice between the Republican and Democratic candidates didn’t matter. The two, they claimed, held such similar policy views on most points that it was unlikely one or the other would do anything wildly different on the vast majority of issues. How things have changed.
There are stark differences in the way Republicans and Democrats see the world today. The way they see each other is even more striking. Where epithets like “socialist” and “fascist” were once used by the far fringes of the parties as a quick, cheap way to dismiss the other side, today they are used with real venom.
There are real concerns about violent responses to this year’s presidential election. We can think of few things more un-American than such an impulse.
It’s easy to see why the concerns are there. Rarely has the population been this deeply divided. The party out of power almost always declares the next election “the most important in our lifetimes.” It’s very unusual to have both sides doing so. It speaks to the real belief among many that a victory for the other side would not mean a temporary loss of power, but a brutalization of America itself.
The tensions that roiled this past summer have submerged for the most part, but they have not been answered. They remain, and it would take little to bring them back to the surface. Doing so in the context of this election could easily lead to conflict.
A joint report by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project and MilitiaWatch recently listed Wisconsin as one of five states at an enhanced risk due to pre-existing activity by armed groups. The concern is focused on state capitals and the communities surrounding them, but also expresses concerns about “medium-population cities and suburban areas with centralized zones.”
The report’s concerns center on the more numerous right-wing militia movements, but it also notes an increasing number of groups on the left that are arming themselves. It is, at best, a volatile situation.
Let us be clear: you cannot defend American political traditions with violence. You cannot choose the cartridge box over the ballot box and call yourself a patriot. You cannot riot or throw a Molotov cocktail and claim to be doing in defense of freedom. Violence is inherently inimical to democracy.
Divisions in our nation are nothing new. The Revolutionary War was hardly a moment of colonial unity. The new nation was not unified during creation of the Articles of Confederation or the Constitutional Convention a decade later. You can pick any major policy, any significant step in American history, and you will find divisions.
In most cases, those divisions were debated and resolved without violence. Are we a lesser generation that we will fail to do likewise? Are we so deficient in deliberative skills that we default back to violence? We would like to think we are better than that, both as individuals and as a nation.
A large segment of the population will be disappointed in today’s outcome, no matter what it is. The answer to what you view as an adverse outcome in an election is not to take aim at others, but to begin laying the groundwork for the next election. Become involved. Start doing the basic work that needs to be done to run successful campaigns in future years.
This election and our responses to it are a test we must pass. Make sure you do your part.