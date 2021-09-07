It may not have been the wisest pandemic-era choice for a concert.
Pop-punk bands Green Day, Fallout Boy and Weezer took the stage on Sept. 1 in Milwaukee. The show served as the unofficial kickoff for Summerfest, which began the following day and bills itself as the “World’s Largest Music Festival.” The concert drew around 23,000 boisterous fans to the main stage of the fest’s lakefront location.
We bought the tickets when virus concerns were easing slightly and the term “delta” most often referred to the airline. Given the more recent resurgence of the pandemic, we attended with warranted concern. Such worries, though not entirely put to rest, were thankfully softened by precautions taken at the event.
The bands did not disappoint and neither did those in attendance, some of whom wore masks despite the fact that it was not required for most age groups. It was hard to go anywhere without bumping into a hand-sanitizing station or someone cleaning surfaces in high-traffic areas.
Crowds abound
For those not familiar with Summerfest, the permanent grounds house the aforementioned main stage and a host of others that offer national and regional acts. A revamped, shortened schedule this year — following the event’s cancelation in 2020 — continues Thursday through Saturday and again on Sept. 16-18. Upcoming headliners on the main stage include Chris Stapleton, Miley Cyrus and Guns N’ Roses. The crowd on a single day can exceed 100,000.
We knew the concert required COVID-19 vaccination or a negative coronavirus test within the past 72 hours. The lines to show proof during our visit were well-staffed and took very little time. Workers at the gate seemed diligent about checking fans’ documentation. Having passed the test, armed with our vaccination cards, we entered the grounds with tepid confidence.
Summerfest officials also announced they were:
• Dedicating cleaning crews to conduct frequent cleaning and sanitizing of high-touch areas throughout the event;
• Implementing overnight deep cleaning and sanitizing procedures;
• Requiring cashless transactions;
• Installing additional hand sanitizer stations on site.
They announced as well that masks were recommended while in indoor spaces, such as shops, restrooms and some eating areas. Socially distancing is difficult during Summerfest, but at least nearly all the stages are in outdoor, well-ventilated areas.
All children 2-11 are required to wear masks. It’s interesting to note that on-site rapid testing is available at $25 a pop. Results are available in 15 to 20 minutes.
Worth the effort?
The concert was a wonderful cacophony of soaring electric guitars during a time in the music industry when synthesizers and drum machines proliferate. But the point here is that the venue provided enough safeguards to ensure we were relatively comfortable.
The harder lesson, however, is even more stark: More people need to get vaccinated.
About 62.5% of Wisconsin residents 18 and older are fully vaccinated. That drops to 51.9% when ages 12 through 17 are taken into account. Those under 12 are not yet authorized for the vaccine.
Let’s make an effort to improve on those numbers. Maybe sooner rather than later, “relatively comfortable” won’t be the standard by which we measure our entertainment experiences.
We’ve already seen some performers cancel tours and appearances yet again this year. Safety measures can help, and we’ve had local and regional festivals put on that didn’t devolve into superspreader events. Let’s make it even more difficult for the virus to persist.
We look forward to a time when the performance of a team, musician or actor is top of mind rather than concerns regarding the pandemic. In the meantime, take as much care as possible if you attend a concert with 23,000 of your closest friends.
There’s a path out of this pandemic; we just have to take it.