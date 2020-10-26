We don’t often use this page to point people to a website other than our own, but this is an important exception. If you’re wondering where your polling place is for the upcoming election, it’s not difficult to find out.
Users of myvote.wi.gov have all of the information they’ll need at their fingertips. It’s linked from the Eau Claire city and county websites, authentication that’s important given the proliferating misinformation online.
The site is easy to use. Put in your address, and it will give you your Election Day polling place and a sample ballot. You can also track to see the status of your absentee ballot if you’ve completed it.
It’s all good information to have if you’re planning to vote on Election Day or if you’ve already filled out your ballot and sent it back. But there’s another option people should be aware of, and that’s early in-person voting.
That option opened up last week and will remain a possibility through Oct. 30. Lines formed for the in-person voting last week, and many people are viewing it as an option to avoid a crush on Election Day. For others, it’s a hedge against having to venture out in unpredictable weather on Nov. 3.
In Eau Claire, ballots can be returned directly to the city’s elections office at 203 S. Farwell St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, dropped off at official ballot drop boxes at City Hall and the three Festival stores in Eau Claire, or to your polling place on Election Day.
The city is also offering drive-through absentee voting from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Enter the City Hall parking lot from Dewey Street.
We’re not, due to space constraints, going to delve into every area community’s voting options here. The information is out there for folks. And, if you’re not exactly sure, give your local elections officials a call or check on myvote.wi.gov.
There are a few things people will need to remember. You’re going to need a photo ID at the polls. For most, a driver’s license is the easiest thing to bring. And it does count even if your driving privileges have been suspended or revoked. Non-driver Wisconson DOT identifications, military ID cards or a passport also work.
State or federal employee identifications, out-of-state IDs or organizational membership cards do not qualify as identifications for voting.
There’s one big wrinkle to this year that we haven’t seen in prior elections: the pandemic. People who are hospitalized and thus unable to vote normally have options, and this year those options include people who are quarantined by a doctor’s order.
Voters in those situations can designate a person to pick up an absentee ballot on their behalf. There are specific rules that must be followed for the process, though, so it's a good idea to call elections officials to make sure you're doing it right.
We’re already seeing large numbers of absentee and early ballots being returned. The interest in this year’s election, driven by the presidential race, is exceptionally high. Some are even suggesting this could be the highest turnout nationally in a century.
That’s good news. Apathy is toxic to a government like ours. The systems we have depend on an engaged, participating electorate.
So we echo what we’ve said before: go vote. Whether you’re mailing back your ballot or driving through the location at City Hall, vote. Whether you’re planning to vote on Election Day or earlier, vote. Whether you’re a Republican, a Democrat, or any of the other parties, vote.
Elections matter. They always have, whether people have felt like it or not. Make your voice heard.
Go vote.