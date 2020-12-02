Every president comes into office with a long list of things he hopes to achieve. We’d like to add one thing to President-elect Biden’s list if we could be so bold: review the nation’s voting.
The claims made after this year’s election are why we’d like to see this happen. Claims of fraud or voting mischief have not been accepted by the courts. On Tuesday, Attorney General William Barr, who has been among President Trump’s most loyal cabinet members, said the Justice Department’s investigations have not uncovered evidence to suggest fraud led to the results.
“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Barr said.
There are, to be sure, irregularities. There always are. And, so long as people run elections, there always will be. But it’s generally wise to avoid allegations of conspiracy when human incompetence is a sufficient explanation.
Regardless of whether the courts or Barr have found merit in the claims put forth, enough people do that trust in our elections has been shaken. That is the true target of the kind of the review we would like to see the new administration implement.
There is no question that Americans should be able to have faith in their elections. Recounts routinely show shifts in vote tallies, though. They’re usually small, a couple hundred votes at most for any one candidate, and not enough to change the outcomes.
Exceptions exist. The closest congressional race of this election was in Iowa, and it seems to have been decided by fewer than 10 votes in the entire district. Given such possibilities it’s not acceptable that votes fail to be tallied anywhere, even in small numbers.
By appointing a blue-ribbon panel to examine voting procedures nationally, the new administration could give the American people a better understanding of how voting works. It could review the security of voting machines and software, absentee and mail voting practices, even training for poll workers. Such a panel would have the ability to issue a list of best practices and ways in which states could avoid questions in future elections based upon such a review.
The advice would carry significant weight, but the federal government cannot compel states to follow it. There is, in truth, no such thing as a national election. We have 50 state elections involving national candidates. States have wide latitude to conduct elections in the ways they see fit, and absent a Constitutional amendment that authority remains intact. Passage of such an amendment is very unlikely.
We don’t expect such a review to find evidence of massive error, especially in light of Barr’s statements. That expectation does not render the idea unsound. The review could still offer valuable opportunities for improvement and for restoration of shaken faith among the American people.
Remember, lost confidence need not be based on objective truth. Most of us have had the experience of having unwelcome thoughts that undermined our confidence. The effect was real, regardless of whether the thoughts themselves were accurate. Thus the goal of the panel must be to restore faith. It must be an effort to genuinely assure Americans of all political persuasions that their voices matter when they cast ballots.
This is an effort that must rise above partisanship. The integrity of our elections and the confidence of the American people are non-negotiable. They are of critical interest to all parties.
Perfection may not be possible. That doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be a goal. The Constitution’s preamble speaks of efforts to form “a more perfect union,” and that must remain our charge as Americans.
For that to happen, we must have confidence in our voices being heard. A review of the sort we propose could only support that confidence, and we hope it will be considered.