The wage growth we’re seeing in the Chippewa Valley is good news, not least because it positions the area to withstand this year’s inflation better than others.
While the inflation’s duration is debated by economists, the outlook for the region is strong for the next several years. The most recent forecast shows Eau Claire and Chippewa County residents’ earnings growing by 8.5% in 2021. The statewide forecast is 8.3%.
That difference sounds small. And, in reality, it’s hardly a yawning gulf that will instantly mean a major difference on your paycheck. But it adds up. For someone earning $50,000 annually at the beginning of the year, an 8.5% increase equates to $4,250. That’s about $100 more than the lower rate predicted for Wisconsin as a whole.
Where that really helps is over the long term. When wages grow by a healthy percentage year after year, the eventual result is a clear difference for the people who live in that area. Higher wages help attract residents, jobs, and keep the economy moving in the right direction.
Growth is never guaranteed. Data brought by Revenue Secretary Peter Barca during a visit last week indicates overall wages grew by 1% in Eau Claire County during the pandemic. That’s well below the 3.7% and 4.9% growth the area saw in the two preceding years.
Those years of growth also gave the Chippewa Valley a buffer other areas lacked. And, with Barca’s projections showing continued growth in 2022, there’s reason to think the region will rebound a bit faster than the rest of the state. It’s encouraging to see the projections support that optimism.
What we can’t forget is that the growth and improvements we’re benefitting from now aren’t accidental. They’re the results of years of effort and planning. There’s luck involved when talking about whether a business will break through, but there are unquestionably things communities can do to position themselves to take advantage when luck smiles on them.
We’ve pointed before to the efforts of Justin Vernon, Nick Meyer and Zach Halmstad in revitalizing Eau Claire’s downtown district. They’ve made an impact, and they’ve been willing to put their good fortune to use improving their community.
Students at UW-Eau Claire voted in favor of the future when they backed the Sonnentag Center. They did so knowing most of them would not benefit from the center’s development, future generations of students would. Their strong support helped make the successful case for the University of Wisconsin’s Board of Regents’ support.
It’s also important to remember Eau Claire is not the sole driver of the region’s success. Menomonie is a key partner. Witness the recent vote in favor of merging the two communities’ food co-ops, a step that will benefit customers in both cities. Chippewa Falls’ development of its Riverfront Park has drawn statewide acclaim, and also burnishes the region’s reputation.
John Dunne wrote that no man “is an island, entire of itself.” Nor, we would add, is any city. We are interconnected. Each community’s actions have an effect on the others in the region. Just as an unkempt house or business has an effect on its neighbors, so too do entire cities have an effect on those who live nearby.
The improvements that wind up transforming a region are made in scores of incremental steps. We did not go from our origins as logging towns to what we are today in a single leap. We did not transform overnight from who we were in decades past to the communities we are today.
Change is inevitable, and it isn’t guaranteed to be good or bad. We make it one of those based on our work, our effort and our successes. The Chippewa Valley has had a number of successes in recent years, and that’s worth celebrating.
It’s also worth preserving. That means continuing to work to make our communities the places we want to be.