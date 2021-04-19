Monday’s announcement that Gov. Tony Evers had negotiated a new deal with Foxconn wasn’t entirely a shock. The state had long expressed dissatisfaction with the company’s follow through on the original 2017 deal, and there had been strong signals it would be significantly altered.
According to Evers, the new agreement “works for everyone.” That’s an optimistic appraisal given Foxconn’s history, and one that Wisconsin can only hope is accurate.
To recap, Foxconn struck a deal worth nearly $4 billion in tax incentives with former Gov. Scott Walker in 2017. The company promised a $10 billion flat screen panel manufacturer in Mount Pleasant, and employment of as many as 13,000 people. That didn’t happen. The project was pared back until the state said Foxconn would not qualify for the incentives.
It wasn’t just the Mount Pleasant facility that missed the mark. In 2018 Foxconn struck a deal for space in the Haymarket Landing in Eau Claire. The announcement ruffled some feathers; the site had long been thought a likely place for a restaurant. But the planned “innovation center” with 150 jobs got the deal, closing in December 2018.
Two months later, Foxconn announced changes to the Mount Pleasant plans. Officials said at the time they didn’t think it would affect Eau Claire. But by June 2019 it was clear the project wasn’t moving forward as anticipated. An effort by city officials to get a specific timeline only got a general statement by the company underscoring its commitment.
Now, about 18 months later, the company appears committed to new plans. We’re not holding our breath.
Evers had best hope this time is different. Back in 2018, Evers ran against Walker and part of his platform was criticism of the Foxconn deal. The concerns have proven well-founded, based on Foxconn’s utter failure to live up to anything like its commitments.
But now, having renegotiated the agreement, Evers owns it. If Foxconn’s plans fail to materialize this time around, it’s Evers who will justifiably get a significant portion of the blame.
We’re going to stop short of speculating on just what has kept Foxconn, a major international manufacturer, from living up to its part of the deal. There are several possibilities. One is the rapid development of technologies at the heart of Foxconn’s business. The original downsizing of its factory cited that, shifting from one type of screen to another that’s thinner and smaller.
That’s a less convincing explanation for other issues, though. Other concepts have been announced and then shut down in short order. And, while COVID has undoubtedly had an effect, we don’t believe the company’s near-total paralysis can be blamed solely on the pandemic.
Last month the company suggested it was considering making electric vehicles in Mount Pleasant. Again, we’re not holding our breath.
Foxconn has incentives to live up to this agreement that go beyond the taxes. It doesn’t want to be associated with the reputation created when a company fails to live up to multiple contracts. Its credibility is at stake. A second blown opportunity couldn’t help but lead other states – even countries – to rethink Foxconn as a viable partner in the future. That’s not in their best interests.
Lest people misunderstand our view of the situation, we hope this deal really does work for everyone. Such an outcome would be to the betterment of Wisconsin, the communities in which Foxconn has promised development, and the company itself.
That said, we don’t think it’s unreasonable to watch with some skepticism. The past four years have seen plenty of grand promises with precious little to show for them. There’s a point at which broken promises hold communities back. People can credibly claim the Haymarket Landing would be a much more attractive location had Foxconn not gotten involved. Until the company follows through, that’s a hard claim to refute.
We’ll wait and see what happens. We don’t really have much choice. But it’s clear that there’s a lot at stake for everyone involved. Evers’ political future may well hinge on it. Development of a significant location in Eau Claire certainly does.
It comes down to one thing: which part of Foxconn’s name is more important? Which part is more apt? Time will tell if it’s the fox, or the con.