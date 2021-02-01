There’s a German word that describes a lot of people’s reactions to events last week involving online stock traders, brokers, and Gamestop. The word is “schadenfreude.” It means a sense of pleasure at the misfortune of someone else. The same meaning can be conveyed in English, but it takes a lot more words to do so.
There weren’t too many people who didn’t have at least a little bit of schadenfreude when major hedge funds that bet on Gamestop’s stock to fall were run out of the trading after amateur online investors cost them a bundle. the funds had, in many cases, engaged in a practice called short selling.
In essence, the strategy is speculation based on the assumption a specific stock will decline in value. The broker borrows shares of the stock and sells them. If the stock’s price falls, they can then purchase options at the lower price and return them to the entity they borrowed the original stock from, pocketing the difference. If the stock’s price rises, though, they have to buy the higher-valued stock in order to return it. The broker loses money in that situation.
Lots of people believed Gamestop’s stock would fall. It was one of the most commonly shorted stocks on the market. And, until a group of amateurs decided en masse to try to boost the company’s stock, they were usually right.
The online group, facilitated by the Robinhood app, was spectacularly successful. Gamestop’s stock went from $19.95 on Jan. 12 to $313.83 on Jan. 27. Saying hedge funds got burned is a like saying dropping an anvil on your foot hurts. It’s true, but it doesn’t convey the full pain of the incident.
the funds took a bath, and some of the online investors made a lot of money at their expense. Plenty of people were pleased to see the outcome. But the whole incident put a spotlight on some questionable practices, not the least of which is short selling itself.
Most people understand investing to be a statement of belief in a company’s performance or potential performance. Shorting a company is precisely the opposite. It’s a statement about a lack of confidence. And, if it’s happening routinely, it verges on a kind of weaponized trading that makes us distinctly uncomfortable. While shorting is a strategy available to anyone, in practice it’s relatively uncommon to see individual investors do it. Major brokers are well aware of that fact.
The other concern arose when Robinhood started trying to throttle back users’ ability to invest in Gamestop. The issue was that major brokers weren’t being restricted in the same way, so Robinhood was effectively putting its thumb on the scale for traders. That brought criticism from both Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ted Cruz, as unlikely a pair as you’re going to find.
Robinhood’s actions were also revealing. While brokerages like to talk about Wall Street being open to anyone with the money to invest, it is in reality treated as anything but. Actions that threaten to upend the status quo, the patterns the brokerages know and can adapt to easily, are viewed as a threat to be eliminated.
There’s no way stock markets are ever going to be as egalitarian as what people like to think they are. Computerized trading changes the game, and having an internet connection that’s a fraction of a second faster than others can be a million-dollar advantage. It’s the same advantage that having a slightly better telegraph operator made a century ago. And then there’s the basic fact that not everyone has money they can spare to invest.
What concerns us is when those inherent issues are turned into weapons, ways to ensure benefits for a few while intentionally shutting everyone else out. It concerns us when a company whose avowed purpose is to reduce barriers begins to erect them in support of the status quo, rather than follow through on its promise to customers.
What are the solutions? We admit, we’re not sure. There’s an exceptionally fine line between a step that would encourage equal access and a step that would inadvertently raise new barriers.
One thing we can see is for regulators to take a hard look at practices like selling stocks short. The basic theory behind it strikes us as inimical to the basic purpose of companies having stocks. It’s not a bet on a company’s potential. It’s not even backing away from a stock when the company runs into issues. It’s a bet against the company targeted. And that strikes us as a practice we don’t need to preserve.