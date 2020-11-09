The decision by Eau Claire to opt for a lights contest instead of the annual parade was the right move.
Like the rest of Wisconsin, the Chippewa Valley is experiencing fast growth in the number of COVID-19 cases. Last week saw the county add 240 diagnoses in a single day, easily surpassing the previous one-day record for new cases.
A dozen Eau Claire County residents died of COVID last week. That alone nearly doubled the toll.
The risk of hospitals being overwhelmed by the surging cases is real. Some are already taking steps to try and prevent such an outcome. The Mayo Clinic Health System shut down elective procedures to free up staff to help.
Everything we know about the quality of medical care says it depends in part on the amount of time doctors and nurses can spend with patients. When they are overwhelmed, they don’t have the time. When they are overwhelmed, there is less opportunity to examine patients’ details closely and make small but potentially critical adjustments. When they are overwhelmed, mortality rises.
It’s difficult to overstate how serious the situation is. To put it bluntly if you don’t need to be out, stay home.
In conditions like this holding an event that would draw significant crowds would be irresponsible, even if the event is held outside. Even if people take the steps they need to immediately, like wearing masks, washing hands and staying home, it will take time for a surge this big to ebb. For events that require considerable planning, that means they need to make decisions now.
The holiday lights contest may not be the same, but it’s a reasonable solution for the community. Driving past houses with elaborate displays is a pretty safe option, assuming you’re not trying to do it in the middle of a snowstorm. It offers the chance to experience the holiday spirit without needlessly exposing yourself or others to a virus that continues to spread rapidly.
People need to understand that any return to a semblance of normalcy depends heavily on what they choose to do. The ability to indulge in favorite activities later requires some sacrifice at the moment.
There isn’t a way to completely eliminate risk right now. That’s true. With COVID spread widely through the community you could well be exposed to it with a trip to the grocery store, and making sure you and your family have food isn’t optional.
But please weigh your decisions. Weigh whether the risk is worth the trip.
The basic steps needed to control this pandemic have long been known. No, it won’t stomp out the virus. Even the most extreme lockdowns have failed to do that aside from some very unusual cases. We can’t hope to emulate the successes seen on New Zealand, which has the advantage of being very isolated. We can’t hope to eradicate this virus by simply stopping society.
But we can hit the brakes on its spread. We can take steps that buy time, and there may not be much time needed. It still appears highly likely a vaccine will be available by the end of the year. It won’t immediately be widely used, but the first rounds of vaccinations to health care workers, public safety employees and people at unusually high risk of complications could well mark a turning point.
We have to get to that point in the best shape we can. The only way that happens is if we do our parts as individuals.
There’s no question everyone is tired of this. We’ve been dealing with this pandemic for eight months and, while there is an end in sight, it’s not exactly on next week’s calendar. The uncertainty, the concern, the stress, it’s all weighing on everyone.
So we return to what we’ve asked people to do before: make good decisions. Make good decisions for yourselves, for your family, for your community. Make them because good decisions are the only weapon we have at the moment.
This isn’t over. And until it is we can’t act like it is.