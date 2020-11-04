Folks, let’s take just a bit of a break from the elections. We’re sure everyone could use one. And it looks like Mother Nature is going to give us the excuse.
Forecasters think this week will be absolutely beautiful, with near-record warmth blanketing the Chippewa Valley through the weekend. Who would have expected that when we were dealing with cold temperatures and record snow in October?
True, the leaves are long gone. But there’s still plenty of opportunity for people to get out and enjoy an unusually pleasant fall week. There won’t be too many left.
Use the week to scout out potential locations for the upcoming hunting seasons. We know folks have places they return to year after year, but there could be some good angles to stumble across if you do a little exploring. Just be sure to watch for private properties.
Bear and bird seasons are already running.
Youth deer season is Oct. 10-11. Take the opportunity to show young hunters the areas you’re planning to take them to. Have them think about what the best approach is given the terrain, what they may have to watch out for, and learn that hunting can be so much more than just the moment you pull the trigger or release a bowstring.
Gun season kicks off Nov. 21 for deer, with muzzleloader season starting nine days later. In all cases, make sure you’re familiar with the rules and requirements before heading out.
The region has beautiful opportunities for hiking and biking as well. This week should allow some excellent opportunities for people to get that exercise without having to dress like they’re imitating the Michelin Man. There will probably be plenty of opportunities for that this winter.
While snowmobiling will have to wait a bit, there’s the opportunity to make sure the machines are ready to roar once the snows settle in. ATV enthusiasts have some bonus riding opportunities.
This isn’t the first time we’ve encouraged people to get out and enjoy the weather this fall. It’s always a good idea, but this year it may be particularly important to take advantage of opportunities like this. Wisconsin winters always discourage outdoor activities for many people.
The long nights and cold temperatures can affect people, raising seasonal depression and other challenges. That risk seems particularly acute this year, given that the pandemic places another layer of anxiety over everything else for many. The chance to take part in a relaxing, comparatively low risk activity now isn’t one to pass up.
Yes, we know, winter has its own beauty. There’s something special about those clear blue skies after a storm when it’s so cold the air seems like it could shatter. We like that too, provided we have a way to warm up after a bit.
We’re not there yet, though. After a chilly October, this temporary respite feels like a gift, one we encourage everyone to take advantage of.
If nothing else, getting outside is a chance to take a little bit of time when you aren’t going to be bombarded with the latest about the election, the ongoing counts, or the online sniping that’s sure to take place.
And after the election season we’ve slogged our way through, that has to count for something.