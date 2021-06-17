You can expect to hear a lot of talk about water this summer. Concerns about the ongoing drought in the west has experts expecting dramatic restrictions on water use later this year. And, while Wisconsin isn’t in anything like the same position, we’re seeing some concerns locally.
When Altoona announced a partial ban on watering lawns last week, it came as a surprise to many. Wisconsin has been dry, certainly, but we’re not exactly short of water. The announcement itself made it clear that the concern wasn’t about whether Altoona could access water, it was about whether it could deliver it adequately.
The first line of the press release cited “continued population growth” and the use of irrigation during hot weather. Those are easy enough to understand. Altoona’s rate of growth is impressive. And there are plenty of lawns being kept green only because the homeowner is watering them.
But it was the third paragraph that made the goal clear. The restrictions were put in place “in order to maintain an adequate supply for drinking and fire protections.” Those are, indisputably, the key functions for municipal water supplies.
We take it for granted that when we turn on a tap, we’ll have water. Increasingly, that assumption is being put to the test across the country.
The reality is that, right now, American water systems are under tremendous pressure. In 2016, the Government Accountability Office produced a report on municipal water shortages. It concluded many utilities across the country would need to find new ways to “tap nontraditional water sources.” In other words, water that is already present but isn’t used.
The report suggested cities should examine use of saltwater or brackish water, storm water captured in developed areas, and treated municipal wastewater. The latter is beginning to show up in some home designs, such as when water reclaimed from the shower is used to flush toilets.
That report was hardly the first time the GAO looked at the overall issue of water supplies in the United States. A 1979 report concluded poor water quality “is a problem in every region.” It also cited the southwest as the region with clear existing and emerging water supply challenges.
That has proven accurate. Lake Meade, which supplies water for 25 million people, hit its lowest level since it began to fill back in the 1930s and it’s still falling. It currently contains just 36% of its capacity. A water shortage will most likely be declared later this year, threatening supplies for the region’s agriculture.
Why should we be paying attention to this here? Because the responses to what is happening in the southwest will inevitably have repercussions nationwide. If the solution is infrastructure improvements, there will have to be federal dollars involved. New innovations could easily wind up being incorporated in areas that have far less pressing concerns about water if they allow for greater efficiency.
It’s possible the uncertainty over water supplies could prompt an acceleration of companies deciding to depart western states for other regions. Such a trend could affect population shifts. California lost a seat in Congress after the 2020 census, the first time that has ever happened. It may not be the last. Should that prove true, we’re looking at a potential reordering of political power at the national level.
There could also be effects on the nation’s food supply. The water cuts this year could hit agriculture in the southwest and, unless something changes in a hurry, they’re likely to see cuts for the foreseeable future.
Wisconsin may be unlikely to face a situation like that in the southwest now or the plains during the Dust Bowl era. But that doesn’t mean we can’t benefit from a greater attention to and appreciation of the need to use our water resources responsibly.
Above all, any hope of a long-term solution must involve long-term thinking at every level. Municipalities would be well-served to start thinking now about how they’ll create the systems residents will depend on in 20 years. States need to be thinking along the lines of how they’ll cooperate to resolve questions and disputes that could arise.
We may not know precisely how climate shifts may play out over the coming decades. But the additional pressures brought by growing populations and aging infrastructure are foreseeable. It’s worth investing the effort now in figuring out how we’ll sustain things in a changing world.