Wisconsin’s COVID trajectory improved markedly last week. Whether it’s a mirage depends on how we conduct ourselves in the future.
There were concerns prior to Thanksgiving that travel over the holiday would become a major event for spreading the virus. Truth be told, we’re not out of the woods on that yet. But what is done on that score is done; we can’t rewind time.
We can have an effect on what level of caution we use in the coming weeks, and that will have a major effect on whether we enter the Christmas and New Year’s weeks in the same sorry shape we as a nation entered the Thanksgiving week.
Think back a little bit. Nov. 17 saw nearly 8,000 new COVID cases in Wisconsin. The seven days ending with that record saw the state average more than 6,600 new cases per day.
The seven days after that record saw significant declines. The seven-day average saw 5,300 new cases per day, a drop of nearly 20 percent. Part of that was probably the fact fewer tests were conducted. But the drop in the percentage of tests coming back positive strongly suggests there was some progress being made as well.
It’s up to us whether that continues. A post-Thanksgiving bump in the numbers is entirely possible. The real question is whether we will contain that and move into 2021 in better shape than we are in now. That can be done, but it requires genuine effort and a willingness to take precautions.
Moncef Slaoui, the chief science advisor for the administration’s Operation Warp Speed, said last week he believes the country “should be substantially back to normal” by next summer. It was a strikingly optimistic statement, and one supported by the fact several vaccines have now shown promising results in mass trials. He’s not the only medical expert who thinks we are on the cusp of bringing this pandemic to heel, either.
The rapid development of viable vaccines over the past year is unprecedented. It is one of the clear triumphs of the federal government and researchers in recent decades, and one for which those involved deserve credit. And there is reason to think the approaches to developing a vaccine for COVID-19 may well lead to leaps in other areas. Techniques used to develop some of these may well hold the key to a universal flu vaccine, long an elusive goal for researchers.
There remains work to do, though, and until a vaccine is approved and in widespread use we must continue to take precautions. There is no excuse to stop now. Keep wearing a mask in public. Keep washing your hands. Stay home if you’re sick, and weigh your decisions carefully when deciding whether to be out in public.
Close as we are, we are not out of the woods yet. A return to normal next summer still means we have a long winter ahead and an uncertain spring to follow.
If there’s one thing that we should be taking away from this pandemic it’s how thoroughly interconnected we are. It has been fashionable in recent years to suggest technology has strained ties, leaving us in silos of our own creation. In some ways that’s true. Groceries can be delivered. Work can be done from your living room couch in many cases. It is possible, if you so choose, to hole up at home and have little contact with the outside world.
That’s just not how most people are wired, though. We crave interactions with others. The very connections that seemed so threatened a year ago have proven to be lifelines not easily replaced. Even in the face of a pandemic, people were willing to take risks to protect those ties.
There is little reason to expect that to change now. So we ask that you carefully calculate the risks you take. If you decide to engage in one activity that places you at an elevated risk, it is wise to avoid others that may multiply that risk.
Think carefully. Act cautiously. There are positive signs emerging and very real reasons for optimism. But we can’t get ahead of ourselves.