It’s good to see some of the local governmental bodies coming back to in-person meetings. While the past two-plus years have shown it’s entirely possible to conduct business without physically being in the same locations, it’s hard to shake the thought that there is a payoff for being able to literally read the room when elected officials debate issues.
But, beyond the nonverbal cues that transmit more easily in person than electronically, there’s good reason to want our governmental bodies to meet in person. If they’re back face-to-face, the public should be as well.
Public access to elected officials’ sessions is enshrined in multiple laws at multiple levels. The concept of public oversight may not have originated in the United States, but it has been pushed further here than almost anywhere else. There is both a right and an expectation that people will have the opportunity to observe their elected representatives in action.
It’s worth noting that there is a distinct difference between a population having the right to do something and the expectation that such a right may in fact be exercised. It can be seen in various constitutional examples.
The Cuban constitution says the state’s power derives solely from the people. It also recognizes freedom of the press. Similarly, the Soviet constitution guaranteed freedoms of speech and assembly, as does Russia’s. Those who have taken those documents’ guarantees at face value have frequently been put in prison. There is a difference between the legal language and the fundamental ability of people to enjoy the full protection it theoretically offers.
That’s why we have argued so vociferously for public access. It’s why we file open records requests with local officials on a regular basis. It’s why we wrote recently about National Freedom of Information Day. There is simply no better guarantee of our freedoms than the regular exercise of those freedoms.
The simple fact is that it is much more difficult to curtail the public’s involvement and right to observe the government when people routinely do so. Closing the door is considerably more difficult when it means slamming it in someone’s face rather than toward an empty doorway.
It’s also more difficult to be rude face-to-face than it is online. It’s not impossible by any means. All of us can think of times when we wish those with whom we interacted had a bit better grasp of basic manners than they did. Most of us can think of incidents when we wish we had held our tempers better, too.
Let us remember that the right to observe does not suggest a right to disrupt. It does not indicate a right to behave in a disorderly manner. And, while it might protect rudeness, remember that we’re all better off using a bit of decorum.
We refuse to believe that we, as a community or a nation, are so far gone that we have irrevocably lost the ability to discuss contentious matters without rapidly devolving into sniping and insults. We are, and must continue to be, better than that.
Generally speaking, our local officials do a good job of modeling a less confrontational approach than what seems to be the norm in Madison or Washington, D.C. Are we less that we should be expected to do otherwise? Is seeking out the lowest bar for behavior really so inevitable?
A return to in-person meetings and observations is a return to the way our governments were intended to act. It’s a return to how things are supposed to go after a long and difficult interruption. There’s nothing that guarantees that process will go smoothly, though. Just ask a flight attendant whether behavior has improved since people resumed flying in large numbers.
There’s a meme online that encourages people to “be the person your dog thinks you are.” That might be difficult, given the adoring nature of most pooches. But let’s try to be the people we know we should be. It’s not really all that difficult. And, if we do, it’s going to make everyone’s lives a lot easier.