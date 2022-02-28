There’s definitely something worth celebrating this week with the return of the Eau Claire Farm Show, which kicks off today.
The show was one of the last big public events in 2020, arriving just before things shut down due to COVID. The 2020 event was the Eau Claire Farm Show’s 57th edition. It was in its fifth year at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center at Menards’ corporate campus.
And, like the upcoming version, it was coming off a rough year. A ridiculously harsh February in 2019, one that saw the area get more than four feet of snow, meant that farmers were dealing with an unusual number of collapsed agricultural buildings.
The show took last year off, and had to do some rebuilding of its own this year to bring things back. Sally Henry, one of the organizers, said the pandemic took a definite toll on the companies and people who would previously have been guaranteed participants.
It looks like that hard work was worth it, though. The list of vendors shows a healthy range of participants. We’re hoping the turnout reflects those facts.
Henry was realistic in her predictions, saying it was impossible to say how many people might come to the show this year. There’s definitely a hunger for a return to such events, as last summer’s attendance at a number of favorites showed.
That potential was perhaps most clearly displayed by the turnout at Farm Technology Days. The event, delayed from 2021, was enormously successful. It seems likely that success helped Chippewa County secure the 2023 show, an unusually quick return to the region for an event known for moving around Wisconsin.
The fact the omicron wave of COVID has fallen so sharply should help as well. In a space of just two weeks Wisconsin counties have gone from having critically high transmission levels across the board, to a split between high and very high transmission. That same two-week span shows a plunge from a rolling average of 2,350 new cases per day to fewer than 800. Attendees will be encouraged to wear masks, but the risks are measurably lower.
All of this is encouraging. So is the fact the weather this week will finally feel like it’s turning toward spring. This winter wasn’t exactly harsh, but it was unusually persistent. There wasn’t much letup from colder than average temperatures, and everyone we know is ready for a break.
In light of all that, it’s good to see the opportunities that come with the farm show's return. It’s not just the economic boost. Agriculture, for all the changes and corporate encroachment, remains an industry that relies on personal connections. Farmers may only see some contacts once or twice a year, but there is still a bond that comes from working through the same challenges and facing the same uncertainties. The chance of people to meet and bond is a real draw on its own.
That’s also something Henry knows well.
“(Farmers) like it because they can talk to several different people. Instead of going from store to store, place to place, or wait for somebody to come to them, they can go to the expo. Whatever they’re looking for, it’s there,” she told The Country Today, one of our sister publications.
It’s easy sometimes, given the growth in the Chippewa Valley and the ability these days to go extended periods of time without even so much as a glimpse of a field, to discount the value of agriculture. Far fewer people make their living and spend their childhoods on a farm than in previous generations. That disconnect makes it easy to overlook ag.
Doing so is a mistake, though. Regardless of where we live, our food comes from farms. Regardless of where we go, our ability to live there in comfort depends on American agriculture. Overlooked never means non-essential.
So we’re glad to see the Eau Claire Farm Show back on the agenda and we hope it is the success so many people have worked so hard to create. Spring is about hope, after all, and that’s certainly present in this year’s show.