Last week’s local baseball news was a lot more encouraging than anything that’s come out of the upper levels of the game recently. A new ownership group has taken over the Eau Claire Express.
While franchise sales can breed concerns, this looks like a clear bid to ensure the team’s continued presence in the Chippewa Valley. Craig Toycen, a managing partner in the Toycen Baseball Club ownership group, is a self-described “baseball junkie.”
Toycen’s involvement follows the sale of the Chippewa Steel, another key part of the local sports landscape, last year. The move caught his attention, and when he heard about a possible sale of the Express the wheels went into motion.
The early comments have been encouraging.
“When fans come out to Carson Park, we want to make it an enjoyable experience that you don’t just come one or two times a summer for, you think ‘This is the place I want to be,’ and come multiple times a year. We want to make it as good an experience as possible for the city of Eau Claire.”
The difference between statements like that and the ongoing bickering over the Major League Baseball season could not be more clear. It’s usually a matter of watching millionaires fight with billionaires, but this time the players have some very valid gripes. Manipulation of service time to control promising players for an extra year, teams intentionally tanking instead of trying to compete and the soaring profits that somehow never seem to reduce costs for fans are all clear issues laid at the feet of owners.
But we’re not going to turn this into a gripe session about professional sports. Right now we’d rather focus on what we have locally. The Express has, over the course of the past two decades, become a valued part of Eau Claire’s rich history in baseball.
The Chippewa Steel play much the same role in hockey, and they have another six weeks to go in this season. It’s not the NHL, and everyone knows it. Instead, it’s a level at which players’ dreams are still important and the love of the game is the single biggest unifying factor for everyone in the arena.
Soccer is a newer passion for the region, but Bateaux FC is the two-time defending champion in the Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League. The game has taken hold well enough locally that they’ll be joined this season by a second team: Union Eau Claire FC.
We’ve written any number of times about how important sports can be. These developments aren’t the same level as what we’re usually talking about. They’re not high school or collegiate teams, but a step after that for players who want to keep competing. And this isn’t anything like the recent reaction to a Big 10 basketball coach whose temper got the best of him.
Instead, this is about community sports, about how traditions are established and continue. Eau Claire’s history in baseball is well-established. It includes true baseball royalty. The support for hockey is clear, with the fierce competition among local teams and the fans who follow every pass.
There’s something fertile about the sports ground in the Chippewa Valley. This is a place where people can find new pastimes and create new friendships through their shared interests. Look at how pickleball has taken off in recent years. And the area is the cradle of American crokicurl, as well as the home of the nation’s annual kubb tournament.
It’s hard to think of another area in which the support for such varied options not only exists, but expands when people suggest new activities. That’s something special, and well worth celebrating.
We wish the new ownership for the Express luck in the upcoming season, and for a good start to Union Eau Claire’s competition. It’s great to see the local interest and support continue, and to see the engagement of the area’s residents.
We'll take this over waiting through a lockout any day.