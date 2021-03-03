If you had told most scientists a year ago, when the lockdowns and closures began for most of the country, that by early March 2021 there would be three effective COVID vaccines approved for use there’s a good chance they’d have laughed. If you had tacked on the claim that more than 25 million Americans would already be fully vaccinated, they definitely would have.
But here we are. Nearly two million Americans are getting vaccines every day on average. And the rate is increasing. At the current pace, half of Americans will be vaccinated by late June. With the approval of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the agreement by Merck to produce it alongside J&J, there’s reason to expect that milestone may well arrive earlier.
Technology has undoubtedly helped. Today’s doctors have tools Jonas Salk could only dream of. There was some fortunate timing as well. Researchers were already looking at how to develop vaccines for related coronaviruses, and that information was quickly repurposed to target COVID-19.
But by far the biggest factor has been the absolute focus of the medical establishment on finding a vaccine and the governmental support for that effort. For all the bickering and fighting that seems to accompany anything the federal government tries to do, it got this right last year.
What is happening is unprecedented. The closest parallel may well be the polio vaccination efforts in the 1950s. But even that effort was sluggish by comparison. There was a gap of about a year between the vaccinations of the “Polio Pioneers,” the children who were part of the testing phase, and the beginning of large-scale vaccinations.
The dread that was so common over the course of the past year is slowly being replaced by optimism.
The progress we’re seeing is remarkable. The pandemic isn’t over by any stretch. There remain concerns about potential spikes in cases, though the nation’s overall position is much better than it was a couple months ago. People still need to take precautions, wear masks and wash their hands regularly, but the endgame is beginning to come into view.
The difference in Wisconsin is striking. While most counties still have high levels of COVID activity, as defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, only one has a rising case load. The critically high category, which covered most of the state during the November surge, hasn’t been seen since mid-January. The state’s hospital capacity continues to improve.
As hospitals regain bed space, many are revising the no-visitor policies that became commonplace during the outbreak’s peak last year. They’re acting cautiously, usually allowing no more than one visitor per patient, but the fact they believe they can allow any speaks volumes about how the pandemic’s front lines believe things are progressing.
We’ve seen the progress in our own pages as well. While few obituaries named COVID as the cause of death, there was a definite rise when Wisconsin’s pandemic peaked. The number of obituaries we printed in November was up by nearly 50% compared to the previous year. They have fallen significantly since.
For the past year, Americans have paid attention to physical health to a much greater degree than they normally do. That was, and is, a reasonable response to the situation. As the pandemic eases, though, we urge people to also pay attention to their mental health as well. We’ve all spent months being numbed by facts and figures that were hard to absorb. Most people know someone who had COVID at some point. Many know someone who died. All of us have had our lives changed.
We may not have realized it when we were focused on staying healthy and getting through the next day, week, or month, but the weight of the past year is real. There will come a time when we will feel it, if we don’t already. Be patient with yourselves. Reach out for help if you need it, and keep an eye on how friends and family are doing.
The warmer weather arriving this week seems to mirror the growing optimism we see around us. We’ve been through a tough winter, both literally and metaphorically. It may not be over, but there’s no question a very welcome spring is coming.