It has been a while since Eau Claire played host to the University of Wisconsin’s Board of Regents. Six years, to be precise.
This is an opportunity for the regents to get a good look at both our community and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Frankly, we think there’s a lot of good stuff for them to see. There’s a reason the community continues to be proud of the university and its effect on Eau Claire. It makes a considerable contribution to the fact that Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley is able to buck the declining trends prevalent in so many small and mid-sized areas across our country.
The university’s presence and energy are a real boost, and it’s well worth noting that. And if we happen to point that out while the regents are in town, well, we’re not going to pretend that’s an accident.
What the regents probably aren’t aware of — and neither is the broader community for that matter — is the relationship between the university and us as a newspaper. Generally speaking, that relationship works well from our perspective. The university frequently suggests potential stories, but is careful to never cross the line into demanding coverage. And, on the occasions in which we step on toes, they’ve been quick to let their views be known.
That kind of relationship, in which there’s clear communication without either side feeling the need to be overly deferential, isn’t the kind of thing that typically shows up in stories. There’s no need for it to do so. It is, in most respects, a good sign when the local media isn’t reporting on access or communication issues.
That’s one of the big things that we’d like to remind the regents of while they’re in town. They are entrusted with an enormous amount of public money, funding that derives from the pockets of taxpayers. With that comes an absolute responsibility to be accountable, even when it’s not comfortable.
You see, it’s all too common for public bodies to seek the spotlight when it’s something that makes them look good, then do everything they can to avoid it when the news isn’t so cheery. We get it. That’s human nature to a great extent. But when you’re entrusted with the kind of responsibility a public official is, that’s not an option. If you’re willing to be the face of an organization when things are going well, but not when things take a turn, you’re probably not the best fit for either.
Transparency when it comes to the universities isn’t just an ideal. It’s a legal requirement. While not every single detail necessarily needs to be public, the reality is that far more falls under the protections of the state’s open records and meetings laws than is often comfortable for the bodies to which it applies.
As much as it may sometimes seem to be otherwise, the laws aren’t there to make officials uncomfortable. They’re there because the public deserves to know what is being done in its name. Taxpayers deserve to know what is happening with money they provide. That should be a baseline expectancy for our society.
We write in this space about public records and meetings on a regular basis. It’s a core issue for newspapers, one we don’t believe we can ignore.
We should make clear that there is not a single incident or event that has prompted this editorial. As we said above, the relationship we have with the local university is a reasonably solid one. While getting information sometimes takes longer than we might hope, there’s a difference between working through the process and facing obstruction. Sometimes things simply take time.
We offer this, rather, in hopes that the regents will be reminded of both their duty as officials and of their responsibility to ensure the universities they oversee follow through with their own duties. We would remind them that hiding, or being seen to hide, when bad news hits is often worse than the headline.
Wisconsin can justifiably be proud of the system the regents represent and of the education available to our residents. And, so long as those in positions of power ensure their actions are in keeping with the state’s requirements, we can be proud of how the work is being done as well.