It has been a while since Eau Claire played host to the University of Wisconsin’s Board of Regents. Six years, to be precise.

This is an opportunity for the regents to get a good look at both our community and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Frankly, we think there’s a lot of good stuff for them to see. There’s a reason the community continues to be proud of the university and its effect on Eau Claire. It makes a considerable contribution to the fact that Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley is able to buck the declining trends prevalent in so many small and mid-sized areas across our country.