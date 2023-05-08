It was easy to miss the first outdoor edition of the Downtown Farmers Market this past weekend. The weather hasn’t done growers many favors this spring, and many of the familiar items from years past are running considerably behind schedule.
That shouldn’t come as a surprise. April temperatures were well below normal for the most part. And things just don’t grow as well when 19 days in a month come in with below-normal highs. It wasn’t even record-breaking cold, aside from one day. Just a seemingly endless stretch of dreariness.
Those familiar with the market know what they have to look forward to, though. As the weather warms and crops improve, we’ll start seeing the tables begin to sag under the weight of the produce. We’ll see the crowds rebound, gathering both to see what is available that week and to see familiar faces in the stalls.
The market itself has a remarkable story, told on its website. It’s credited largely to Philip Chute, who founded it almost 30 years ago. The pavilion under which it takes place dates to 2006. But the roots go deeper. The original site was in the London Square Mall parking lot, and that dates back to the early 1980s. Some 70 vendors are now members of the market
Farmers markets are the antithesis of corporate food economies. They can’t replace large supermarkets for most people. Those are part of modern life for a good reason. But what the markets offer are connections.
Customers have a chance to know the people behind at least some of the food you eat. What’s on offer varies throughout the growing season, connecting you to the seasons in a way that has largely been lost. We live in a world where the very concept of a food being out of season is a relic. Farmers markets step outside that.
The vendors at the market are, generally speaking, small businesses. Many are run by families. Some started out as hobbies but eventually took on lives of their own. And there’s no disputing the freshness of what is on offer — it was probably being grown within a few score miles less than a week before the market day.
Are farmers markets essential to communities? Not really. The food landscape is sufficient to ensure most people aren’t going to starve without them. But they do add to communities that host them.
In some respects this point isn’t really all that different than the one we made last week about the value of the Eau Claire sculpture tour. In both cases the gains for the community are largely intangible. They add something and boost the overall quality of life in the community in ways that defy calculations on a spreadsheet.
When people look at a community as a potential home, these kinds of elements help persuade them that the community will be more than just a place to exist before moving along to somewhere else. When businesses consider setting up shop things like this help show their future employees will have options beyond the basics, making recruitment easier. In short, they show the community has a pulse.
We encourage everyone to visit the area’s farmers markets — and there are more than just the Saturday morning market in downtown Eau Claire. It’s a good chance to get some fresh air and a little exercise. You never know what you’re going to come across, and you may find new favorites.
We’re glad to see the market return. Here’s to a successful season.