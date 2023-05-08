It was easy to miss the first outdoor edition of the Downtown Farmers Market this past weekend. The weather hasn’t done growers many favors this spring, and many of the familiar items from years past are running considerably behind schedule.

That shouldn’t come as a surprise. April temperatures were well below normal for the most part. And things just don’t grow as well when 19 days in a month come in with below-normal highs. It wasn’t even record-breaking cold, aside from one day. Just a seemingly endless stretch of dreariness.