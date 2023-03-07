The announcement was easy enough to miss, but we hope people pay attention to the testing available for rural water wells through the end of April.
While most people are long used to getting water through public utilities, rural America still has its fair share of wells. Some have become more decorative than functional, with residents using the water more for gardens than as their source for drinkable water. But plenty of people still use wells for cooking, cleaning and drinking.
In Wisconsin, about a quarter of the population relies on private wells for drinking water. There are more than 800,000 such wells in the state, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. And the DNR recognizes that they are a good resource, calling them “safe, dependable sources of water if sited wisely and built correctly.”
Safe wells provide water that has been naturally filtered for a very long time. Decades in most cases, sometimes much, much longer. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with relying on them. The challenge comes from the fact it can be hard to detect contaminants. That’s why public utilities spend large amounts of money on the equipment they need to monitor quality. Homeowners don’t usually have the same resources.
The current effort to make testing available to residents in rural parts of the Chippewa Valley is aimed at those people. It’s an opportunity to ensure the water being pumped is safe, and identifying whether there are any issues to be addressed.
Water sampling bottles are available at the libraries in Augusta, Fall Creek and Fairchild. Augusta City Hall has them as well, along with Beaver Creek Reserve and Simple Traditions Clinic in Augusta.
Samples of well water can be taken and returned from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Augusta library; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays at the Fall Creek library; 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays at the Fairchild library; and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays at Beaver Creek.
The tests specifically look for bacterial contamination and nitrates. The cost is $46, but there is an exception for families expecting a child or who recently had a baby. We don’t think that’s an unreasonable cost for ensuring safety. And questions can be addressed online at wells.echealthdepartment.org or by calling 715-839-4718.
Bacterial contamination is easy enough to understand, and it can come from a range of sources. Nitrates, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, usually come from fertilizer or waste. High levels become a concern as the body converts them into nitrites, which can reduce the ability of blood to carry oxygen. Neither is something you want to have in your water.
If you have a private well and rely on it for your drinking and cooking, please get it tested. This is a reasonable cost and a good opportunity for people to be able to rest assured of their wells’ safety. And, if the tests show a potential issue, it’s a chance to become aware of problems before they send someone to the doctor’s office.
The opportunity runs through April, meaning you have about two months to take advantage of the chance to get the sampling bottles and return them for testing. That’s plenty of time, and the availability of multiple return sites and a range of hours mean people should be able to carve out a few minutes.
As with so many other things, knowledge is key. So take the time to know what’s in your well water.