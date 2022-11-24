There was a little piece of news on Wednesday that snuck in just before most people knocked off work for the holiday that deserves a bit more attention than it probably received. Final numbers for this year’s fall drug take back event are in, and Wisconsin collected more than 54,000 pounds of unneeded medications.

No other state turned in more medications than Wisconsin. There are 19 states with higher populations than Wisconsin, and none of them managed to top us. Such a total is a fantastic amount, and it shows a remarkable level of responsibility.