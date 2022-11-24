There was a little piece of news on Wednesday that snuck in just before most people knocked off work for the holiday that deserves a bit more attention than it probably received. Final numbers for this year’s fall drug take back event are in, and Wisconsin collected more than 54,000 pounds of unneeded medications.
No other state turned in more medications than Wisconsin. There are 19 states with higher populations than Wisconsin, and none of them managed to top us. Such a total is a fantastic amount, and it shows a remarkable level of responsibility.
This isn’t a surprise, either. Since 2010, federal records show Wisconsin take back events have collected the third most medication out of any state. The total? A whopping 1,093,445 pounds of old medications. Nationally the total was more than 16 million pounds.
How committed have Wisconsin residents been? Consider that California, the largest state in the country, is more than six times Wisconsin’s size. It has collected less than 300,000 pounds more than Wisconsin since 2010.
Drug take back events are comparatively new for most. They weren’t really on most people’s radars until the opioid crisis began to dig its claws in 15 or 20 years ago. That has changed in a big way. National events can include more than 6,000 drop off locations. The best national efforts routinely bring in nearly 1 million pounds of drugs.
Old prescription medications in a cabinet were almost as commonplace as Bengay or Vicks, and most people didn’t think much of them. Eventually they might be thrown away or flushed, but for most they were just part of the background.
That started to change when people realized two things. First, the leaching of medication into the soil and water wasn’t doing us any favors. At worst, it was contributing to the evolution of bacteria that were better able to avoid antibiotics. Some infections are now so resistant that medical professionals are genuinely worried about whether they’ll be treatable in a couple decades.
That alone would have been a good reason to begin take back events that could properly dispose of medications that weren’t needed anymore, but addiction offered another good cause. While pharmacies and doctors’ offices have security and precautions in place to prevent theft, the same can’t be said of most bathroom medicine cabinets.
When a patient received a supply of opioid painkillers after surgery, let’s say, it wasn’t necessarily unusual for them to need only a portion of the prescription. The neglected bottle still held potent ingredients; they were something that has a real medicinal value when used properly. But it also has potential for abuse, and that proved to be an issue for many.
The easiest solution to that temptation is embodied in drug take back events: remove the item from the household. And that realization has led to a sea change in how medications are approached. Permanent collection sites are now familiar features in some locations, with 490 in Wisconsin alone. They offer people an opportunity to drop off unused and unneeded medications without having to make special arrangements. Periodic take back events serve as reminders for those who might have put off such deliveries, or forgotten they had those last few pills still hanging around.
Remember, there’s nothing wrong with the prescriptions themselves or with using them as a doctor intends. Pain relief or the mitigation of other symptoms is real medical care. Taking medication on schedule and managing symptoms as recommended is part of regaining health. But, as with so much else, there’s a level of responsibility that has to be applied.
There’s immense value in making sure these drugs are being handled and disposed of responsibly, both in the environmental and medical senses. And the way this is being done in Wisconsin, with people so clearly taking advantage of the opportunity to do so, stands out.
So congratulations, Wisconsin. This is a case where we deserve to give ourselves a pat on the back. The drug take back events show people are doing just the right thing in many cases, reducing risk to everyone.
Thank you for participating. You’re making a difference.