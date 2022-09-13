Back in March, when the city announced its spending on the new transit center would leap from $1.25 million to $9.55 million, we said the city had a mess on its hands. It’s safe to say things have not improved.
That increase was, amazingly, the best of a bad set of options. The alternatives would have sacrificed a $5 million grant that covers part of the construction. That grant is tied not to the transit portion of the project, but to what increasingly appears to be an ill-considered plan to build apartments atop the center.
The center’s scheduled opening in September 2023 won’t happen. The target now appears to be spring 2024. Construction on the center isn’t the issue. In fact, the ground floor and two upper levels of parking should be wrapped up by the end of this year.
Instead, it’s the continuing drama over the apartments above the center. Tom Wagener, Eau Claire’s transit manager, said the three floors of apartments are anticipated “to begin when the transit center would be done.”
From what we can see, that seems optimistic. After all, Eau Claire still doesn’t have an agreement in place with the developer.
Let’s rewind a little bit. Iowa-based Merge Urban Development asked for an additional $10 million from the city for the work. When Eau Claire balked, the developer walked away. Impact Seven, a Rice Lake-based company, stepped in as the developer. Back in March it asked for $5 million — half what the original developer sought — but the tradeoff was that the apartments weren’t going to be as affordable as early plans anticipated.
Impact Seven remains in place, but the negotiations over completion of the project continue to drag out. This week Aaron White, Eau Claire’s economic development manager, told officials revisions to the proposals are still being exchanged between the city and Impact Seven.
White wasn’t wrong in saying the effect of inflation and materials for the construction industry have had a considerable impact on the process. There’s no way they wouldn’t. Construction was one of the industries hit hard by supply chain issues, and the high inflation rates over the past year or so haven’t helped. It has indeed been a tough couple years.
Complications in a multi-phase project are always possible, but the reality is that the problems began well before inflation became an issue. They began when the city decided to tack housing onto what should have been a purely utilitarian structure. Diesel engines and housing are rarely good fits for one another, but the city inexplicably decided to pursue that marriage.
In April 2019, construction was scheduled to begin sometime in 2021. That obviously hasn’t happened, though some reasons for that have been out of anyone’s control. Now, with another winter rapidly approaching and the facility still far from completion, Eau Claire faces yet more delays. Even if a deal is reached tomorrow, transit officials don’t feel it would be safe to operate buses and bring people into the center while there’s an active construction zone overhead. Frankly, we don’t blame them for that assessment.
Looming over all of this is the fact the city meeting the original terms of that $5 million grant seems very much in question. If the federal government decides the city has failed to follow through, the city could still wind up on the hook for that money. Such a determination could also have longer-reaching effects on the city’s ability to successfully apply for future grants.
There’s a fine line between ambition and overreach and, in this case, the city is clearly on the wrong side of it. Following through with this forced hybrid of a project isn’t a great option, but it’s probably still the best the city has.
What we can hope for is that the city learns from this debacle and weighs options more carefully with future development. The fact a grant exists doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a good fit for the project under consideration. Indeed, it may be a hindrance.
Future actions must resist the temptation to create an ill-advised mashup of a project simply because a shiny bauble exists in the form of federal or state money.