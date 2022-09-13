Back in March, when the city announced its spending on the new transit center would leap from $1.25 million to $9.55 million, we said the city had a mess on its hands. It’s safe to say things have not improved.

That increase was, amazingly, the best of a bad set of options. The alternatives would have sacrificed a $5 million grant that covers part of the construction. That grant is tied not to the transit portion of the project, but to what increasingly appears to be an ill-considered plan to build apartments atop the center.