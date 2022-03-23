Eau Claire has a mess on its hands with the new transit center. Today’s price tag doesn’t look much like what the city anticipated previously.
The council’s Tuesday vote increased the city’s share of the work from $1.25 million to $9.55 million — a more than sevenfold leap. And, somehow, that was the best of what appears to be a very bad set of options.
The two alternatives presented to the council would both have likely cost the city the $5 million grant that covers a portion of the project. That’s money the city would have had to come up with, further inflating the city’s price tag.
That $5 million is at risk because the city’s plans for the transit center go considerably further than just a facility at which people can catch the bus. There’s also parking at the site, which makes sense. But the grant links both to transit and to plans for “workforce housing,” apartments that will be built on top of the center and the parking garage.
The unusual arrangement has already run into trouble. Iowa-based Merge Urban Development walked away from the project, but not until after it sought an additional $10 million from the city. In their place, Impact Seven, based in Rice Lake, is asking for $5 million, but its apartments are projected to be less affordable than the earlier plans.
Aaron White, Eau Claire’s economic development manager, laid the blame for the spiraling costs on the increasing costs for labor and materials. The past two years have seen the price tags for those components skyrocket. Combine that with the fact private companies are, understandably, seeking a profit, and you have a situation in which the estimates from several years ago significantly off the mark.
But still, none of that would have mattered had the city not decided to seek to combine transit’s clearly utilitarian need for a new transfer station with housing. In discussions at our office, we’ve had a hard time coming up with similar examples that combined transit and housing. We can’t say other examples don’t exist, but we’re not immediately aware of any. It’s certainly unusual.
It appears that the project may now unfold in two parts. There’s a September deadline for the transit center to open, and it’s not clear the rest of the construction will be settled by then. If a delayed schedule for the housing component is indeed in the cards, then Eau Claire must hope the federal government is amenable to changing the terms of its grant. To our eyes, that $5 million doesn’t seem safe just yet.
The city has, effectively, been backed into a corner. Eliminating the housing portion of the project would reduce the overall costs. But, paradoxically, it would increase the burden for the taxpayers. When Councilwoman Kate Beaton said she saw Tuesday’s vote as “the only choice,” she wasn’t wrong. Nor was Councilman Jeremy Gragert when he said the city needs to ensure the housing remains a possibility. Doing otherwise would immediately raise the bill for taxpayers even more.
Finance Director Jay Winzenz certainly has his work cut out for him in the coming weeks. On Tuesday, he said tax increment financing could probably cover a chunk of the new costs, but not the whole thing. Borrowing is the obvious option for the rest, but Winzenz indicated there could well be other options, including funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
We don’t believe anyone on the council intended for the current situation to arise. Some of the factors contributing to this mess were so unlikely that anyone who raised them would have been deemed barely credible. Pandemics and unprecedented construction cost spikes just aren’t things you routinely plan for.
Still, this is becoming a very expensive lesson for the city in why it’s not generally a good idea to forcibly link two unrelated needs. That decision, in this case joining housing and transit, is the root cause of the current challenges.
We just hope this sticker shock is the last surprise of its kind on this project.