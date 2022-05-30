It takes something to come off of a national title and tell supporters another one is coming. Confidence, certainly, bordering on cockiness. But perhaps also a bit of a gambler’s recklessness. Pull it off, and you delivered. Fall short, and there will be questions.
The only question Chip Schneider, the Blugolds’ coach, seemed to be asking after this weekend was how his team exceeded even his expectations. He said his “jaw dropped” at his team’s dominant performance.
“It was definitely a little unexpected as far as how well it went. ... I don’t know if there were many things that could have gone better than they did,” he said.
The Blugold men scored 73 points, their highest total at the outdoor national meet in program history. No team since 2007 has scored more, including the Blugolds’ 2019 championship team. Marcus Weaver took the title with the javelin. He followed it up by doing the same in the decathlon.
And let’s take a look at the decathlon for a moment. Weaver was far from alone. Abrahm Schroedl placed third. Mitch Stegeman placed fourth. That’s three of the top four spots going to a Blugold.
Sam Verkerke took the 1,500-meter title. The 4x100-meter relay team set a new school record en route to a third-place finish. The 4x400 team took third. Schroedl was second nationally in the pole vault. Connor Dolan took fifth in steeplechase. Yakob Ekouke placed fifth in discus and shot put.
We knew the team was talented, but come on. This was one of the most complete team performances we’ve ever heard of. The team’s performance at the indoor meet in March was impressive. This one almost defies description.
There’s little question the Blugolds are a rising national power in track. Since 2015 the team has two outdoor national titles and three indoor titles. It would be foolish to expect a title every year, but it’s not unreasonable to begin to expect the team to routinely be in contention.
The Blugolds’ rival down the road didn’t do too badly, either. UW-Stout placed 11th at the national meet, with its own standout performances.
We talk about sports on a pretty regular basis here. It’s not our primary focus on the editorial page, nor should it be. But there are times when it’s worth talking about something that isn’t one of the weighty issues of the day. This is one.
The range of events in the Chippewa Valley is truly impressive. High school and youth sports give young people a chance to lay the foundation for lifelong passions. But it doesn’t stop with athletics that are centered on representing a school. The Eau Claire Marathon took place about a month ago, and it drew thousands of people to the community to take their best shots.
Summer means the return of the Express at Carson Park, and they’ve announced the starting pitcher for this year’s opener. It’s a big season, with new ownership for the team. Six months from now their season will have wrapped up, but the Chippewa Steel will just be getting started.
In between we’ll see a more unconventional contest with the National Kubb Championship. It’s an example of what a small group of people can do when they have the passion to help their events grow.
Sure, sports have their ugly moments. They reflect society, even when sometimes we wish they wouldn’t. But the potential to bring people together and to watch something special happen is always present. There’s almost always the potential for redemption, and that’s one of the things that keeps people coming back.
The Blugold seniors finished their careers with an impressively high mark. It’s a challenge for the team members who will be back next year. It’s going to be hard to match this spring, with the indoor and outdoor titles in hand. But that’s part of athletics, too, reaching for something special.
Congratulations to the Blugolds on the title. It’s well-earned, and the performance this past weekend is one that won’t soon be forgotten.