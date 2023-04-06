It’s really quite remarkable that Menomonie is getting ready to welcome only its third city administrator, given that the office itself has existed for a good half-century. Eric Atkinson is a familiar face, having served as the city’s police chief since 2012, but he’ll have big shoes to fill.

Lowell Prange is stepping away from the role he has held since 1988. Think for a moment about just how much has changed in that time. Prange arrived in the final full year of Ronald Reagan’s presidency. The Cold War was more than a year from ending in most of Eastern Europe, and the Soviet Union itself had three years to go.