It’s really quite remarkable that Menomonie is getting ready to welcome only its third city administrator, given that the office itself has existed for a good half-century. Eric Atkinson is a familiar face, having served as the city’s police chief since 2012, but he’ll have big shoes to fill.
Lowell Prange is stepping away from the role he has held since 1988. Think for a moment about just how much has changed in that time. Prange arrived in the final full year of Ronald Reagan’s presidency. The Cold War was more than a year from ending in most of Eastern Europe, and the Soviet Union itself had three years to go.
One of the biggest movies of the year was “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” That was also the year the first known computer virus hit. It spread via infected floppy disks.
The 1990 census, which came early in Prange’s tenure, said Menomonie had 13,547 residents. The most recent count says the city has grown by almost a quarter while Prange has been city administrator.
In an article earlier this week, Prange took a look back. He paid tribute to Chuck Stokke, who he said was an important mentor. There have been plenty of other people who helped, he noted. There always are. Success for a good leader is rarely a solo endeavor.
At age 64, Prange says he’s going to enjoy his retirement. Just what that will look like hasn’t been entirely determined, but he has some ideas.
No city official makes it through a career without stepping on some toes along the way. That’s part of the job sometimes. But good ones find a way to minimize those instances and smooth ruffled feathers when they’re inevitable. It’s impossible to believe Prange hasn’t had those moments over the course of the past four decades. His longevity in the role, amid changing councils, mayors and civic goals, speaks well to his adaptability.
It’s worth remembering that jobs like the one Prange is leaving aren’t like most. There’s a lot more engagement with the public than most office jobs, and there can be less certainty. A new council with new goals can decide it wants someone else to run things, and there’s not much you can really do about that.
What they do offer is the chance to have a genuine claim to ownership in a city’s progress. They offer a front-row seat to when the city succeeds and a window into how things work at the regional level that most people never have. Being a city or county administrator is unquestionably a challenge, but we’ve never met a good one who didn’t think it had some pretty good aspects to balance things out.
Things will definitely be different for Menomonie as Atkinson comes in. It’s going to be a big adjustment for everyone involved. We see a big advantage for Atkinson, though, since he worked alongside Prange as the city’s police chief. We wish him luck as he makes this transition.
And we hope Prange enjoys his retirement. It’s well-earned. And, as Prange himself noted, not everyone has the opportunity to enjoy time after a long career. His parents didn’t retire, but Prange should have a number of years to enjoy life away from work.
Who would have thought, when Menomonie officials took a chance on a young administrator all those years ago, that this would be when Prange moved on? It’s an impressive run, with a lot of good work behind it.
Congratulations, Mr. Prange. Enjoy the next stage of your life.