Sports dynasties are rare, at least for any given team. And it seems todays dynasties don’t always mean championships. It’s hard to say Alabama isn’t a dynasty right now in college football, but its four titles in the past 10 seasons isn’t perfect by any stretch.
If perfection is your criteria, you have to look at Chippewa Falls High School’s equestrian team. The girls team is heading to Madison to make a bid for its ninth consecutive state championship.
That’s right, they’ve won the past eight titles and they look very good for a ninth.
The scores haven’t always been blowouts. In 2021 the team topped longtime rival Menomonie by 12 points. But as any athlete knows, a win is a win.
Cara Schueller, the team’s head coach, has been at the helm for this impressive run. And she made an important point when asked where the winning starts: “Working on some of those fundamentals and really just fine-tuning.”
This isn’t like most high school sports, where your teammates are all at least the same species. Equestrian teams have to factor in riders’ ability to connect with their horses and form a real partnership with them. They have to be able to rely on both human and equine members to put in their best efforts.
The disciplines vary. Many people are familiar with barrel racing, but how many know about trail or ranch riding? In the showmanship categories it’s about the horse and rider both looking good.
Schueller noted that horses pick up on nonverbal cues, taking their riders’ emotions into account. The horse won’t stay calm and focused if the rider isn’t. It’s a different form of communication, and one that teams must master.
It’s stunning how much goes into a successful equestrian team when you think about it. The practice, relationships and technical skills are well beyond what people often realize they’re watching. It’s a lot of work for, in some cases, an event that lasts only a handful of seconds in the ring.
Chi-Hi isn’t the only team to watch. Menomonie dropped down to a different division. And Schueller said Memorial’s team looks good. No one expects any of the other teams to roll over and let Chi-Hi trot to a ninth title unopposed. And they shouldn’t. This is competition, and the teams are all there to win. While riding a streak like Chippewa Falls may give the team a mental edge, everyone knows that streaks eventually end.
That’s part of what makes this current run so impressive. Professional athletes move, but teams at least have some control over what type of talent they’re trying to attract. Even colleges can recruit in an effort to set themselves up for success in future years. Public high schools depend on who’s going to come out for the team in any given year.
Eight consecutive titles is a testament to far more than one special class of competitors. It means those in the program have done a good job of bringing new riders in each year and helping them become the next generation of leaders. It means five full classes of their peers went through high school without knowing anything other than a state title.
We wish the teams heading to this weekend’s competition luck. State title competitions always have a brighter spotlight and more pressure. We’re looking forward to seeing how these young competitors handle this year.
———
One other note, and it’s one a lot of people will notice in a couple weeks. Parade Magazine is ending its print run. The longstanding insert for papers is going to a fully digital operation.
We’re not thrilled with the change — the product was something we were pleased to include in the weekend edition — and we’d bet that a decent number of our readers will feel the same.
But it’s not our decision to make. The last print issue will be Nov. 13.
The Leader-Telegram, though? We’re not going anywhere.