Sports dynasties are rare, at least for any given team. And it seems todays dynasties don’t always mean championships. It’s hard to say Alabama isn’t a dynasty right now in college football, but its four titles in the past 10 seasons isn’t perfect by any stretch.

If perfection is your criteria, you have to look at Chippewa Falls High School’s equestrian team. The girls team is heading to Madison to make a bid for its ninth consecutive state championship.