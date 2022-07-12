Whatever else you think about northern Wisconsin, there’s absolutely no excuse for being bored during the summer.
Country Fest was last month. So was the Chippewa Valley Air Show. The Spooner Rodeo was July 7-9. The Northern Wisconsin State Fair got going Tuesday. Rock Fest opens this weekend. Country Jam begins July 21. OneFest opens July 29, the same weekend as the Lumberjack World Championships.
And we’re sure we’re missing at least a couple events.
All of that is within a pretty easy drive of the Chippewa Valley. And it’s in addition to the informal rafting and kayaking on the rivers, or the time families spend at cabins further north. There’s no way any one person can hit everything that’s happening in the region. As much as winter keeps people indoors up here, the summer explodes into activity.
In a real sense, this is the payoff we get for enduring Wisconsin’s winters. Unlike much of the rest of the country, we haven’t been placed under the broiler for an extended period of time. We’ve had a grand total of five days that hit 90 so far this summer. Oklahoma City has hit 100 that many times in the past week.
Truth be told, there’s an argument for taking a tougher winter. It’s always possible to add layers to keep warm, but there’s only so much you can remove when it gets hot.
The comparatively pleasant temperatures mean that, for many, it’s time to play. It’s time to get outside and enjoy the fact we don’t melt instantly when we walk out the door. Tens of thousands of people are doing precisely that, beckoned by the range of activities on hand.
This year is a lot closer to summers the way we remember them being than the past couple were. In 2020 virtually everything shut down. Last summer saw many events return, but they were often cautious about it given the ongoing pandemic. This summer seems to be full speed ahead.
While we certainly welcome the return to a full summer schedule, we do encourage people to take basic precautions if they’re going to be spending time outdoors.
Remember the sunscreen. Skin cancer remains more common than any other form, and sunburns play a role in its formation. Some 4.3 million adults are treated for carcinomas each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control, with a cost that tops $4 billion. It’s worth a few bucks for the sunscreen and a couple minutes to put it on to avoid becoming part of those statistics.
Stay hydrated. It’s much harder to deal with summer temperatures when you’re dehydrated — even if the temperatures are like Wisconsin’s. Make sure you are drinking water. It will help keep you on your feet and able to enjoy the events you’re at.
Along those same lines, be sure you’re paying attention to when you need to take a break and get into some shade or air conditioning. Even if the air temperature doesn’t feel bad, being in the direct sun for a while will make it feel hotter. Stay aware of how your body is handling the weather.
And, yes, COVID remains a concern. While rates are well up from their lowest levels this year, they are heading in the right direction. And Wisconsin’s deaths are way, way down. It may not be the thing people want to think about after more than two pandemic years, but it hasn’t gone away just yet.
We still have a good six weeks or so before things start to settle down into the fall schedules. Enjoy it. Make the most of the fact we’re able to once again participate in a full slate of events and festivities. A little bit of attention to safety can help make sure you and everyone else enjoy it without unfortunate interruptions.
Cooler weather will arrive soon enough. It’s inevitable. And we’ll be grumbling about winter not long afterwards. For now, though, let’s enjoy summer while it lasts.