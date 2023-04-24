Narcan’s potential to save lives is well known. The drug has an almost miraculous effect on those who have overdosed on opioids, immediately reversing their effects. There are, indisputably, many people alive today who would not be had Narcan not been available to save them.
Now, with over-the-counter access for Narcan approaching, it would be a shame if greed killed people who could have lived.
Prices haven’t been fully established. The current list price is around $130 for two doses. Emergent BioSolutions plans to charge “an average of less than $50 for two doses,” according to the New York Daily News. Clearly, there are some details yet to be worked out.
That price doesn’t sound bad to a lot of people, especially given what we’ve become accustomed to paying for medications in this country. But there are valid concerns it could still lock out people below the poverty line. One doctor in Boston told reporters families struggled with a $30 copay for Narcan. And it’s easy to see that happening in parts of Wisconsin as well.
Why is that a major concern? While opioid addictions are most certainly not confined to the lower economic rungs, a majority of addicts do live below the poverty line. Dr. Michael Barnett, who is with the T.H. Chan School of Public Health at Harvard, made that point clear. He doesn’t think most of those folks will spend “$40 to $50 on Narcan” when they have to prioritize rent and food as well.
We’ve spent time talking about opioid addiction here many times. We’ve written no fewer than seven editorials on the subject in the past two years. It’s still a pressing matter. Too many people are dying from these drugs, and access to Narcan will save some.
That’s why, in January of last year, we argued Narcan belongs in schools. People may not want to think about drugs in schools, particularly for younger children. The reality is that they’re already there. Having the means to save a young life is not the same as encouraging profoundly bad decisions. Nor is it right to confine the potential to students alone. Parents and teachers are hardly immune to addiction.
About a year ago we backed Rep. Jesse James’ bill to provide fentanyl test strips and limited immunity for people who summon help when another person overdoses. It was a proposal that dealt with the reality of society, not how we would like it to be.
In September, we praised efforts to place Narcan in public areas at UW-Eau Claire. The accessibility is akin to first aid kits and automated defibrillators that can be used by the public in an emergency. It was a responsible step taken because officials with the university understand that, like it or not, some on the campus are probably also addicts.
The fundamental issue of opioid addiction is not going away. For that reason, neither will our editorials on the subject. This is too important to be silent. These are human lives at stake.
There are those who question the idea of providing any aid, suggesting any sort of safety net enables addicts. We reject that position because removing the safety net also removes the opportunity for change.
Plenty of people, including a number of high-profile individuals, have wrestled their addictions into submission. It’s a lifelong fight, but an eminently winnable one. How callous must one be to conclude that an addict is unworthy of that chance, unworthy of life?
Narcan’s wider availability is a step in the right direction. But we hope the opportunities it offers are not limited to those with financial means. There’s too much at stake.