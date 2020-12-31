Well, it’s here. The year that felt like it would never end finally did.
And good riddance.
Sure, there were good things in 2020. People still got married. Babies were still born. Families still found moments of joy they will treasure. We don’t intend to scoff at any of that. But for society as a whole, 2020 stunk.
So, as 2021 dawns, here’s what we’re looking forward to seeing. This isn’t so much a wish list as what we believe the Chippewa Valley can look ahead to with a reasonable amount of confidence.
In the next couple months we should see the vaccination efforts in Wisconsin accelerate. That’s very good news. Even before the pandemic is entirely brought to heel, vaccinations should begin to limit opportunities for COVID to spread. We should see more infections begin to decrease, hospital beds regain capacity, and pressure on intensive care units will begin to ease.
The trend since November has been positive for Wisconsin. We’re in a far better spot than we were just before Thanksgiving. But there remains a need to keep up the precautions that helped end that spike in new infections. The vast majority of people remain vulnerable. Keeping up the good habits we’ve developed is essential.
So is vaccination when the opportunity arrives. We know there are those who remain skeptical. Frankly, we’re going to side with the overwhelming majority of experts in medicine, virology and vaccinology. They’re saying the vaccines approved thus far are safe, and we don’t have the credentials or background to disagree. Neither do most of the skeptics.
The familiar festivals and concerts that form so much of the Chippewa Valley entertainment scene should return this year. So should films and theater productions. It will be good to see that sense of normalcy return, even if the initial efforts may still require some limitations.
Students should be back in school full time for the spring semester. The worst fears about COVID outbreaks have not come to pass in high schools, middle schools and elementary schools. Those locations simply have not been the high-risk vectors for the virus that some feared they would be. The warnings and caution weren’t misplaced — there was every reason to think they would be significant risk factors — but time proved otherwise.
So it’s time to make sure students are back in classrooms. Precautions still need to be taken. We can’t relax just yet. But the benefits of having students learning from teachers in their classrooms outweigh what we now know about the risks involved.
We’re looking forward to seeing the clouds surrounding the Eau Claire County DHS broken up. The key thing about the forensic audit being pursued by the sheriff’s department is that it offers the chance for a genuinely fresh start. There aren’t many questions left behind about the books after a forensic audit goes through. And that clean slate is what the county needs.
There’s one last thing that we’d tack on. While we’re fairly confident in the other points as we start 2021, this one falls more into the wish/hope column.
The Packers look good, don’t they? Good enough, certainly, to feel confident in any playoff matchups. Maybe enough to get that win that eluded them last season and head into the Super Bowl?
Do we expect it the way we do the other things we talked about here? No. But it would go a long way toward getting the bad taste of 2020 out of our mouths and get 2021 off to a good start.
Happy New Year, everyone. Let’s make it a good one.