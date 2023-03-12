After nearly a month of discussion and preparations, it looks like Eau Claire’s proposed wheel tax is nearing a concrete proposal, with a public hearing to follow. If you haven’t done so yet, it’s time to start paying close attention.
The ordinance, which is part of Tuesday’s agenda introducing new items for future action, is simple. It runs only one sentence, stating that the city adopts a $30 fee under the state’s statutes. That’s it. Projections for the revenue aren’t included — which is perfectly appropriate — but the city has estimated it at something in the $1.5 million range.
The challenge here, as council members have previously recognized, is that the city’s discussions haven’t given much assurance that the new revenue actually means new work. The primary purpose is to replace money usually derived from the general fund. While the city has suggested that move would allow it to reduce borrowing, thus reduce the cost of interest for future years, selling the public on the idea of a tax hike that replaces other money is a tough idea.
Reducing borrowing is not a problematic goal. Most people who have credit cards have, at least once in their lives, seen their borrowing against the credit limit temporarily outstrip their abilities to pay. It’s hard to dig out of that hole, even when it’s comparatively shallow. Cities face much the same challenge, since the sheer cost of many capital improvements requires borrowing. Like private residents, cities have to watch how much they’re relying on borrowing.
So, why is this a tough argument to make? Because when people have to spend more they expect to receive more and that’s not happening. This proposed tax hike is designed to shuffle money around.
In this case the city is asking for more of taxpayers’ money without any indication they will see substantial improvements in the quality or volume of road work done in Eau Claire. There’s plenty to get done. We’ve all seen the effects of this winter. Plows after winter storms have repeatedly popped temporary patches out of potholes. It has literally been a bumpy road.
We remain unconvinced that shuffling money from Column A to Column B counts as “transportation related purposes,” as state law requires. The city seems convinced that it is, but hasn’t offered much in the way of evidence.
Nor, to this point, has the city presented any formal answers to questions residents might have. We’ve heard more than once that a frequently asked questions list and the city’s responses were mooted. But no such document has emerged. That, frankly, is troubling. Council members correctly identified this as a “hard sell” for residents, but it’s not making much of a pitch.
Those realities make the public hearing on the wheel tax more important. Right now, it looks like that will be held March 27, with a potential vote on the ordinance the next day. It is looking more and more likely that the hearing will be the sole opportunity for people to interact with their elected officials on this issue, the one opportunity for people to force them to make a direct sales pitch.
There’s no question the city has a lot on its plate right now. This is exactly the time of year to address things like the proposed lakefront boardwalk improvements. The bus passes used to help homeless people are running out faster than anticipated. And then there’s the absolutely essential issue of amending the number of cats and dogs residents may own.
But none of those has the potential to affect as many people as the wheel tax. And none of those issues has nearly as many questions swirling about it.
It’s past time for the city to give better answers and make a credible sales pitch.