After nearly a month of discussion and preparations, it looks like Eau Claire’s proposed wheel tax is nearing a concrete proposal, with a public hearing to follow. If you haven’t done so yet, it’s time to start paying close attention.

The ordinance, which is part of Tuesday’s agenda introducing new items for future action, is simple. It runs only one sentence, stating that the city adopts a $30 fee under the state’s statutes. That’s it. Projections for the revenue aren’t included — which is perfectly appropriate — but the city has estimated it at something in the $1.5 million range.