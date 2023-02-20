As we said last week, there are plenty of questions about what the City of Eau Claire is considering with regard to a possible wheel tax. While information presented does draw the issue into focus a bit better, questions remain.
Before getting too deep into numbers, we need to point out how the city can do this. The authorization is in Wisconsin’s state statutes, specifically in No. 341.35. Cars and trucks weighing up to 8,000 pounds gross weight fall under the statute, with some exceptions for things like government-owned vehicles.
The tax is in addition to state fees, not a replacement for it. So it is a pure increase in cost for vehicle owners. It would not alter Eau Claire County’s wheel tax.
Perhaps the biggest key is that cities “shall use the moneys only for transportation related purposes.” And that’s where we see questions about whether what the city is discussing conforms to state law.
The initial range for the tax doesn’t look as high as it could have. A tax of $25 per vehicle would generate an estimated $1.265 million for the city. It doesn’t look like that money would all go to street work, though.
The breakdown from Eau Claire envisions the funds’ use to eliminate the $750,000 in general fund subsidies for road construction. Another $150,000 apiece would go toward lowering special assessments “by about 10%” and a special assessment reimbursement fund “to specifically help lower-income homeowners.”
That accounts for a bit more than $1 million of the projected revenues. But the proposal to use the revenue to cut debt use by $250,000 strikes us as potentially problematic. Such language is vague at best. And reshuffling debt is often a matter of just changing which pot it's being paid from, rather than going toward a genuinely transportation-related purpose. How does this conform with state requirements?
Eau Claire County’s experience might be instructive. It is in the city’s best interests, though, to ensure it does its own due diligence before proceeding. Has it?
Those issues aren’t necessarily fatal to the proposal. Estimates are one thing. Hard numbers based on a year or two of practice are another. But they do underscore the fact this is an early proposal, and that there will need to be clear, consistent scrutiny applied to the process.
At this point, it’s difficult to escape the conclusion that the true purpose of this proposal is not to invigorate road work or improve the city’s infrastructure. It’s to release money the city would prefer to dedicate to other purposes, specifically money from the general fund. It may not be quite a shell game, but it looks closer to one than we’re comfortable with at the moment. The answers we have right now aren’t enough.
Part of the issue here is that we’re not really talking about absolute caps when it comes to the city’s borrowing. We’re talking more about best practices and approaches that hope to save money in the long term.
Eau Claire will approach a limit on debt in the next few years. This isn’t the same as maxing out a credit card. Think of it more in terms of how your credit rating changes. A certain amount of consistent, and consistently-repaid, debt is a good thing in most respects. It shows responsibility and encourages trust. You can go higher if needed, but you’re demonstrating that you’re not being reckless.
Cities run into much the same thing with their credit ratings. And, just as at home, when your rating is better it’s easier to get a good deal on future borrowing. That’s the limit the city has mentioned.
The city deserves credit for examining options, but any new initiative needs to be able to stand on its own. Rushing toward a decision or trying to force a vote before questions are answered would be an immense mistake.
Our understanding is that the city plans to present a much deeper set of answers to questions in the comparatively near future. That’s a good idea. Before anything comes anywhere near a council decision there clearly needs to be good guidance on whether the replacement of general fund subsidies qualifies for the state’s legal requirements. The last thing the city, drivers, or taxpayers need is an expensive mistake based on an assumption.
There’s more work to be done before this proposal is ready.