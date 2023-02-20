As we said last week, there are plenty of questions about what the City of Eau Claire is considering with regard to a possible wheel tax. While information presented does draw the issue into focus a bit better, questions remain.

Before getting too deep into numbers, we need to point out how the city can do this. The authorization is in Wisconsin’s state statutes, specifically in No. 341.35. Cars and trucks weighing up to 8,000 pounds gross weight fall under the statute, with some exceptions for things like government-owned vehicles.