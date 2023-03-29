We were pleasantly surprised to see the Eau Claire City Council reject the proposed wheel tax on Tuesday. It was the narrowest possible vote — a 5-5 tie with one member absent — but the practical outcome was to block the proposal from taking effect.
The wheel tax was a flawed proposal from the start, designed to free up money for other purposes rather than improve Eau Claire roads. That was always going to be a tough case to make, and the city never came close to making it.
Particularly puzzling was the council’s decision, once opposition emerged, to increase the amount of the proposed tax. The initial proposal for a $25 tax changed to $30. For some reason council members thought an increase that might — might — allow for an additional project to be moved up on the calendar would transform an unpopular proposal into something palatable. It was transparent pandering and it didn’t work.
All that said, our opposition to the proposal was based on its details as presented. Should the city decide to advance the idea again with some basic changes, it could well be worth a second look.
The fundamental concept here isn’t what is problematic. We may not like the idea of having to pay an extra $30 for registering our vehicles, but we also dislike driving on roads that more closely resemble a lunar landscape than a modern street.
In order to be worth that second look, though, the new revenue must go toward additional construction and repairs. That’s the bottom line.
The city’s justification for the tax was that it was playing a long game financially. The tax would allow for reductions in borrowing and help the general fund. Well, let’s play that game out a little longer.
We can see a proposal in which the general fund subsidy for road work remains in place for three to five years after the wheel tax comes into place being somewhat palatable, provided the wheel tax windfall allowed for more work. After that initial period, the city could indeed begin reducing that subsidy and justifiably claim to have accomplished more with the tax than it would have without it.
Critics could point to a flaw in that concept drawn from our own objections to the wheel tax proposal: councils cannot generally bind future councils. What, it’s fair to ask, is to prevent the next council from tossing that promise out the window as soon as it takes the oath of office.
In truth, there’s not much to prevent them from doing so. But such a move would be a naked grab for money. It would visibly and directly affect road work in Eau Claire. We believe it would draw an immediate, harsh backlash. Any elected official who desires to remain in office would think twice given those conditions.
The reality for Eau Claire is that this winter has walloped our streets. Winter storms piled up considerably more snow than normal. The efforts to clear that snow took a toll, especially during the storms that lasted several days. There’s definitely work to be done.
The need to maintain Eau Claire’s roads at an acceptable level is real. Roads can’t be hidden when prospective businesses visit or potential new residents take a look at homes for sale. And maintaining the roads requires money.
What sank the previous proposal is that the city took its eye off the ball. It approached the proposal not as a way to give road work a boost, but a way to shuffle money back into the general fund. The tax itself was, and is, worth discussing if it genuinely benefits Eau Claire infrastructure.
Will the city revise its pitch and take another run at this? We don’t know. But, if it does and if the fundamental approach is revised it may well be worth reconsidering.