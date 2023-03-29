We were pleasantly surprised to see the Eau Claire City Council reject the proposed wheel tax on Tuesday. It was the narrowest possible vote — a 5-5 tie with one member absent — but the practical outcome was to block the proposal from taking effect.

The wheel tax was a flawed proposal from the start, designed to free up money for other purposes rather than improve Eau Claire roads. That was always going to be a tough case to make, and the city never came close to making it.